GIOSTAR Launches Stem Cell / Cancer Research and Therapy Center in Chandigarh, India

CHANDIGARH, India, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research (GIOSTAR), a leading provider of regenerative medicine, is proud to announce the inauguration of a new stem cell / cancer research and therapy center in Chandigarh, India. This facility represents the latest milestone in global expansion efforts spearheaded by GIOSTAR in India, Mexico, the United States, and numerous other countries.

GIOSTAR continues its expansion globally and throughout India, in one of the country's most prestigious cities

GIOSTAR Chandigarh occupies 4 stories and 12,000 square feet, with a sleek, modern design that "reflects the cutting edge, elite science that GIOSTAR has been delivering for over two decades," according to GIOSTAR Co-Founder and CEO Deven Patel. Following the recent opening of a center in New Delhi, it is the most recent in a series of hospitals being launched throughout the country. Future plans for expansion include Kolkata and Bangalore.

Chandigarh is noteworthy for having been the first planned city in India, designed by famed Swiss architect Le Corbusier. Located in Northern India, it is one of the country's wealthiest cities, ranking the highest for Human Development Index (HDI) (a measurement of standard of living, literacy rates, and life expectancy). In addition to its verdant gardens and abundant shopping and dining offerings, Chandigarh is home to several prestigious research institutions such as Panjab University and Baba Farid Medical University.

Several key luminaries in the field of medical research, including Drs. S. S. Gill, Sanjeev Puri, Seemha Rai, and Amandeep Singh participated in the inauguration, delivering remarks about the state of regenerative medicine in India. "GIOSTAR is proud of our tradition of excellence in research," noted GIOSTAR Co-Founder and Chairman Dr. Anand Srivastava, "and we are privileged to welcome such influential leaders in the field on this auspicious occasion."

Continued Collaboration, Sustained Impact

GIOSTAR has long played a central role in the evolution of regenerative medicine within India. This began with the 2011 launch of the world's first dedicated stem cell therapy hospital in Gujarat, resulting from a landmark partnership with Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. GIOSTAR is also collaborating with a few state governments of India. "These partnerships have been very beneficial," noted Patel, "as they enable GIOSTAR to deliver regenerative therapies to millions of people suffering from degenerative disorders and cancer."

Additional highlights of GIOSTAR's worldwide efforts include:

Launch of a stem cell therapy center in Cancun Rivera, Mexico , regarded as one of the world's premier tourist destinations

, regarded as one of the world's premier tourist destinations Collaboration with large pharmaceutical company in China to launch clinical trials for cerebral palsy for children

to launch clinical trials for cerebral palsy for children Conditional approval for Type 2 Diabetes clinical trial in Bahamas , where nearly 15% of the population suffers from the disease

, where nearly 15% of the population suffers from the disease In-depth discussions between delegations of Ahmedabad, India and Kobe, Japan , to foster additional investment opportunities between the two "sister cities"

, to foster additional investment opportunities between the two "sister cities" Process of FDA approval for clinical trials for Type 2 Diabetes and other disorders in the United States

"2020 will be a very bright year, with unlimited potential for the field of regenerative medicine," noted Patel. "There's a great deal of work yet to be done, however, and GIOSTAR will continue leading the charge - in Chandigarh, and around the world."

About GIOSTAR

GIOSTAR is the pioneer and established leader in the field of regenerative medicine for sports injuries, joint arthritis afflictions, and additional degenerative conditions. The Institute's advanced techniques and protocols have been extensively researched and developed by Dr. Anand Srivastava and GIOSTAR's leading scientists for more than 20 years.

