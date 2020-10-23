Giovanna Mussapp's new book Tormenta en Mi Ojo: Comarca de Zara Dalmacia, a young girl's harrowing viewpoint of war and its horrors that changed her life

Children, without being guilty of anything, must shelter their lives and their innocent minds in a time capsule to be able to survive the air attack during a war. The preamble to death kills childhood memory; but in this case, it comes out through a supernatural miracle and a mind with an extraordinary childhood memory, which will make the reader shudder. What is delusional becomes the way in which the human can become good or bad, a monster or a lamb. Thus, a good family can be the victim of post-traumatic war syndrome, leaving the future mute and absent. That is war."

Published by Page Publishing, Giovanna Mussapp's new book Tormenta en Mi Ojo: Comarca de Zara Dalmacia will transform the readers' perspective of war by giving insight to the terrors experienced by a young girl that forever left scars within her body, heart, and mind.

Consumers who wish to understand the impact of war on the innocence of children can purchase Tormenta en Mi Ojo: Comarca de Zara Dalmacia in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318540/Giovanna_Mussapp.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

