Giraffe Tools Launches 2025 Black Friday Sale Featuring Exclusive Cleaning Bundles

Giraffe Tools is launching its 2025 Black Friday Sale, offering customers its biggest savings event of the year, running from November 7 through November 30. The sale offers up to 50% off on select products, plus exclusive product bundles, gifts, and special deals, available on both Giraffe Tools' Official website and Amazon store, providing customers with efficient and value-driven cleaning solutions.

Black Friday Sale Details

The Black Friday sale will run in two phases:

Early Access (Nov 7–17):

Up to $250 off select bundles

Priority shipping via FedEx, ensuring fast delivery for early shoppers.

Official Black Friday (Nov 18–30):

Up to 50% off on selected products, featuring Crazy Deals on garden tools, garage products, and charging equipment.

Key Offers & Benefits

Post-Purchase Lottery: Everyone Has a Chance to Win – Only on Official!

Throughout the promotion period, a special lottery will be held every Wednesday, featuring exciting prizes:

$50 gift card – 50 winners in total

Retractable Desktop Charging Station ($172.99 value) – 20 winners in total

Full order refund – 3 winners in total

30-day Price Protection:

For orders placed during Black Friday, if the same product is found at a lower price on our website within 30 days of purchase, Giraffe Tools will refund the price difference.

Featured Bundles

Giraffe Tools is offering several product bundles designed to make cleaning more efficient and effective, whether it's for your home, garage, or garden. These bundles are the perfect gift for loved ones or a treat for yourself, all while saving you time and money.

Master Cleaning System

Save $250

Includes: Grandfalls Retractable Pressure Washer Pro, Grandstorm Retractable Vacuum Cleaner, Retractable Extension Cord Reel

Ideal for: Homeowners and DIY enthusiasts who need a complete solution for garage and home upkeep. This bundle delivers efficient cleaning while keeping your workspace organized, ensuring everything is easily accessible for quick tasks.

Ultimate Cleaning Set

Save $200

Includes: Grandfalls Retractable Pressure Washer Pro, Grandstorm Retractable Vacuum Cleaner, Pressure Washer Cover

Ideal for: Homeowners seeking a versatile solution for both outdoor and indoor cleaning. This bundle is designed to tackle everything from heavy-duty exterior cleaning to everyday indoor maintenance, making it the perfect all-in-one cleaning solution for every home.

Enthusiast Cleaning Set

Save $150

Includes: Grandfalls Retractable Pressure Washer Plus, Grandstorm Retractable Vacuum Cleaner, Pressure Washer Cover

Ideal for: Those looking for a compact, efficient solution for everyday cleaning. Whether it's car maintenance, light outdoor tasks, or quick indoor cleanups, this bundle is designed to simplify regular cleaning chores.

Why Shop at Giraffe Tools?

"At Giraffe Tools, we understand that cleaning and maintenance tasks can be time-consuming. That's why we've designed our retractable tools to simplify these chores, providing reliable, high-performance solutions that save you time, space, and effort," said Oracle, CEO of Giraffe Tools. "This Black Friday, we're excited to offer exclusive deals that make home and garage maintenance more efficient for our customers."

With exclusive bundles, 30-day price protection, and free shipping on select products, Giraffe Tools is the best place to shop this Black Friday. We're grateful for your support, and we want to make sure you get the best deals available. We've designed our offers to meet the needs of homeowners, car enthusiasts, and garden lovers alike.

About Giraffe Tools

Founded in 2004, Giraffe Tools is a global innovator in retractable cleaning and gardening solutions, focused on making everyday tasks simpler through thoughtful, space-saving design. Its product range — from retractable pressure washers and vacuums to hose reels — reflects a balance of functionality, durability, and modern aesthetics. By operating under a direct-to-consumer model, Giraffe Tools continues to make reliable, high-performance tools more accessible to households across the U.S., UK, Australia, and Canada.

Learn more at giraffetools.com

