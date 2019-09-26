Girish Venkatachaliah Joins as Chief Product & Technology Officer for Decision Resources Group

Girish joins DRG following his role as the Vice President of Data Strategy, Analytics and AI/ML at athenahealth where he led the strategy, research, product management, and engineering teams and pioneered unique uses of data and AI for provider efficiency. Prior to his role at athenahealth, Girish was the Vice President of product development at IBM responsible for a portfolio of cloud offerings including, Watson Machine Learning & persistence in the Watson Data Platform. Over his 17-year career at IBM, he held a variety of executive roles in the data, analytics and AI/ML.

"The addition of Girish's extensive experience in Data and AI, coupled with his strong business leadership and strategic acumen, will be critical to our next level of success," said Vivek Sharma, CEO DRG. "His deep knowledge of leading methods to solve healthcare challenges will serve to enhance our vision of advancing a global healthcare industry in which all organizations are insights and intelligence enabled. Together with our customers, we can speed up innovative treatments and better care."

DRG has undergone a transformation from a syndicated market research company into a data-infused pioneer illuminating the challenges and opportunities present within the global healthcare ecosystem. This transformation has helped to accelerate business growth and expand product and services offerings for the fast-changing life sciences industry. DRG's continuing investment in AI and machine learning on top of its platform of real-world data and industry leading insights positions the company to support the industry's ever-growing need to engage with consumers in new ways, avoid barriers to access and adherence, and respond more quickly to unmet need.

To learn more about Decision Resources Group and Girish Venkatachaliah, visit https://decisionresourcesgroup.com/people/?role=executive-team&expertise=all.

About Decision Resources Group (DRG)

Decision Resources Group, a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd., is uniquely positioned to help healthcare businesses improve the lives of patients around the world by creating patient-centric commercial strategies that drive better outcomes and better access. DRG helps clients propel commercial success with evidence-based business decisions by delivering expert consultation, data and analysis enhanced by machine learning artificial intelligence (AI). With collaborative experts spanning healthcare markets, disease areas, and data science disciplines, DRG clients have unprecedented access to the expertise, data and AI-technology solutions they need to anticipate customer needs, and generate new solutions to healthcare challenges. DRG's market access solutions give life sciences the most comprehensive view of patient access, and payer and health system dynamics at local levels for the global healthcare ecosystem.

Media contact:

Catherine Daniel

Decision Resources Group

215-968-9926

cdaniel@teamdrg.com

SOURCE Decision Resources Group

Related Links

http://www.decisionresourcesgroup.com

