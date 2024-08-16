Girl Boss to Trad Wife: Where's the Happy Medium?

Founders of JVG Strategies and Fix Functional will launch The Sum podcast in fall 2024, focusing on female entrepreneurship, lifestyle and finding balance in both business and personal life.

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- You may have seen the hashtag #TradWife floating around on social media in recent months, highlighting a return to traditional wifely roles for women. This marks a major shift away from the #GirlBoss movement of the last decade, which was deeply-rooted in 'hustle culture' and celebrated women of ambition and achievement. In a new podcast coming fall 2024, two founders and friends, Jacqueline Grant, Founder of JVG Strategies, an HR and career development firm for start-ups and job seekers, and Kate Godard, Founder of Fix Functional, a modern functional food and supplement company, will explore the middle ground between these two worlds. A focus of the podcast will be exploring how women can harmonize the 'masculine' energy of drive and ambition with the 'feminine' energy of creativity and intuition.

Jacqueline and Kate came up with the idea while supporting one another through major life transitions, from starting businesses to moving to new countries solo. Both founders started on traditional paths that never felt quite right, and had to make hard decisions and take big risks in order to change course. "We both essentially chose to start over in our 30's. We know what it's like to have to trust your intuition and take a leap," says Jacqueline.

The idea for a podcast stemmed from a simple voice note. "We both have backgrounds as professional coaches and often coach each other through big topics via voice note. Countless times, we've listened back and thought 'this would make an amazing podcast episode!'," says Kate. "We want to be able to support others the same way we've supported each other through major life changes."

"One theme that has kept coming up for us is finding true alignment, which is so complex and layered. We were asking ourselves: How can we build a life and career that feels deeply aligned and honors all the facets of who we are? People have so many layers and they are the sum of all of these parts", says Kate, referencing the Podcast's title "The Sum".

The goal of the podcast is to create a balance of content for the ambitious go-getter who wants to grow and better herself, but also has a need to tap into intuition, define success on her terms, and enjoy the present moment. "From experience, we truly believe that you need both to be successful. It's about deeply understanding yourself, and knowing when to push and when to take your foot off the gas," says Jacqueline.

The Sum podcast will explore big topics like mental health, hormone health, career, relationships, and financial literacy. However, it will also leave room for topics like honing intuition, spirituality, beauty, skincare, and more. "Sometimes you need a break from personal development and permission to slow down and just 'be'", says Kate. "We're avid podcast listeners but haven't found one that delivers both. We want to create a space where people can tap into knowledge from renowned experts and also feel like they're having a great conversation with a girlfriend."

Kate and Jacqueline also plan to host in-person events to help connect like-minded listeners. The Sum will launch fall 2024 across YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Subscribe to the YouTube channel so you don't miss the first episode!

