Girl Rising Vice President of Global Programs to Step Down

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Rising announced Ms. Judithe Registre stepped down from her position as Vice President of Programs at the end of July. The organization has appointed Nidhi Dubey as the new Head of Global Programs.

"Our leadership team at Girl Rising commends Judithe for her transformative leadership," said Christina Lowery, Girl Rising's CEO. "During her term, Judithe has brought valuable insights to the organization. We will cherish and build on her contributions as we work to change the way girls and girls' education are valued and to ensure every girl, everywhere can go to school, stay in school and lead a life of her own choosing.

Ms. Registre joined the organization in March 2020 at a time when schools around the world were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Her extensive experience working to advance girls and women's rights globally across six continents was instrumental in helping the organization navigate the pandemic while building its new strategic plan. She will be moving on to focus on her graduate studies at Babson College.

"I am proud of the work I accomplished during my tenure at Girl Rising and am excited for what's ahead," said Ms. Registre. "As the world continues to evolve, it's imperative that we all acquire new skills to increase our contributions to humanity. There is so much to understand at the intersection of social change, justice, technology, and economic progress to advance equality for women and girls' rights. This is my goal in pursuing this degree."

During her tenure, Ms. Registre was responsible for strengthening Girl Rising's program team across the 12 countries where Girl Rising works, and adapting program delivery to new platforms in response to COVID-19 school disruptions. She also enhanced Girl Rising's monitoring and evaluation systems bolstering the organization's ability to better measure the impact of its programs. She also played a critical role in the development of Girl Rising's new Five Year Strategic Plan which includes a major new storytelling initiative on the links between educating girls and addressing climate change and meaningfully impacting 1,000,000 adolescent girls by delivering multi-part programming that builds voice, agency, and gender-equitable attitudes among participants.

Nidhi Dubey, Girl Rising's new Head of Global Programming, based in New Delhi, India, is a lawyer by training with more than 20 years of experience in the development sector, specializing in gender focused education and public health programming and leading behavior change campaigns. Ms. Dubey has been a Senior Vice President with Global Health Strategies and the Country Director for Girl Rising in India for the last seven years.

About Girl Rising: Girl Rising uses the power of storytelling to change the way the world values girls and their education. Through our original storytelling, media campaigns, and educational tools, we work to ignite change so that girls are free to go to school, stay in school, and pursue a future of their own choosing. The evidence is clear: educating girls and advancing their opportunities radically transforms families, communities, and entire nations, helping to end cycles of poverty, improve environmental conditions, and increase health, peace, and prosperity.

