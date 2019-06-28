Girl Scouts Celebrate 100 Years of Women's Suffrage in Texas with Year-Long Women's Right to Vote Patch Program

DALLAS, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scout councils across Texas are excited to announce a new patch program that honors the legacy and spirit of the women's suffrage movement. The 2020 Women's Right to Vote Centennial Patch Program was designed to teach girls K-12 the history of voting rights in the United States and to inspire them to make their world a better place. Exactly 100 years ago today, Texas became the ninth state to ratify the 19th Amendment, which one year later, in 1920, gave women across the nation the right to vote.

Since its founding, Girl Scouts has encouraged members to be civically involved. Today's youth are more vocal than ever about the change they want to see, and Girl Scouts are best equipped with the skills needed to make a real impact. The results are proven: girls who participate in Girl Scouts are more than twice as likely to exhibit community problem-solving skills than girls who don't (57 percent vs. 28 percent). Girl Scouts are also more likely to participate in civic engagement activities than non-Girl Scouts. This new patch program builds on a curriculum that helps girls of all ages develop a voice in their communities in a safe, all-girl space.

Patch programming is tailored to the age and grade level of each Girl Scout or troop and includes:

An exploration of the women's suffrage movement and the Voting Rights Act of 1965

Lessons on how to register to vote, where voting locations are in the community and the roles and terms of elected officials

Guided discussions with family and community members about why they vote

Steps for getting involved in a particular community nonprofit, running for school council and drafting a letter to an elected official or an op-ed for a local paper

Educational events across the state in the fall of 2019 and spring of 2020

"As we enter the centennial year of the 19th Amendment, Girl Scouts is proud to celebrate the courageous women who began the decades-long struggle to secure equitable voting rights for all women," said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. "Girl Scouts has a long history of helping girls discover the importance of civic engagement and giving girls and women a voice in government. We hope that this patch program continues to strengthen that voice for Girl Scouts across Texas."

All eight Texas Girl Scout councils are participating in the 2020 Women's Right to Vote Centennial Patch Program, including:

Girl Scouts of Central Texas

Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest, Southern New Mexico and West Texas

and Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas , Oklahoma and Texas

, and Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains

Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas

To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and the 2020 Women's Right to Vote Centennial Patch Program, visit gsnetx.org.

