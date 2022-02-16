Girl Scouts Celebrates National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 18-20, Encouraging Consumers to Support Local Girl-Entrepreneurs

Just in time for National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, GSUSA and DoorDash have teamed up to produce an exciting look into how the cookies go from your local troop to your stoop, all while supporting the leadership journey of the girls who sell them. Just like the Girl Scouts program, the project was girl-led, with real Girl Scouts starring in each role and inspiring the creative imagery throughout. As viewers will see in the ad, the new national collaboration allows troops to work together as they track, fulfill, and manage orders to offer consumers their favorite Girl Scout Cookies on-demand. As always, all proceeds benefit Girl Scout troops and the local councils, powering amazing experiences for girls and facilitation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend marks a time when America's favorite cookies are widely available across the US and reminds consumers that each purchase supports their local Girl Scouts. And through these funds, Girl Scouts across the country pay for camp, memberships, troop travel, and take action with meaningful community service projects. As consumers open their favorite box of Girl Scout Cookies, they simultaneously open new doors for girls in their communities to explore their leadership potential, make new friends, and make the world a better place.

Consumers who don't already know a Girl Scout can visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder or download the app free on iOS and Android devices to find a cookie booth near them, purchase from a local troop for direct shipment, or donate Girl Scout Cookies to local organizations. Through managing sales via the Digital Cookie platform, Girl Scouts are growing their businesses online while learning real-world entrepreneurial skills like money management, goal setting, and customer service.

In true Girl Scout fashion, cookie customers can help make the world a better place by purchasing Thin Mints®, Samoas®/Caramel deLites®, the new AdventurefulsTM, and other favorites—for donation to essential workers, first responders, charities, the military, and more through their council or troop donation programs. And the earnings stay local: girls decide how to allocate their portion of the earnings for community projects, leadership opportunities, and exciting experiences. At the council level, proceeds support facilities like camp, training for volunteers, and exciting programs for girls.

If you don't already know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase cookies online for direct shipment or donation to local organizations. Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing and product availability varies, so contact your local council for more information.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

