"Girl Scouts Love State Parks" Initiative Aims to Get Every Girl Outside July 13 and 14

The legacy of Girl Scouts and the outdoors is profound. Studies show that 71 percent of girl members ages 8–14 tried their first outdoor activity through the organization, and half would not have had access to outdoor activities and programming if not for Girl Scouts. GSUSA's cutting-edge environmental conservation; camping; and outdoor science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programming is rooted in a passion for adventure and healthy risk-taking combined with taking action to protect the environment for present and future generations. Girl Scouts wants to get even more girls outside through Girl Scouts Love State Parks.

In collaboration with the National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD), Girl Scouts will host a variety of events at state parks for girls to explore what the parks have to offer and to participate in select activities, such as working on a badge or Take Action® project, camping overnight, and much more. Events and activities will vary locally, so those interested should contact their local Girl Scout council for more information. The events are open to Girl Scouts, with some parks offering events for families and friends as well. Participants can also purchase an exclusive Girl Scouts Love State Parks patch and other related merchandise from the Girl Scout Shop and participating council stores.

"We are incredibly proud of our 107-year legacy of giving girls access to amazing outdoor experiences that help them build important life and leadership skills," said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. "We want to continue to get more girls outside to explore the world around them and learn the importance of environmental stewardship. Girl Scouts Loves State Parks is another exciting way for girls to take advantage of our unique and adventurous outdoor programming."

"GSUSA has always been a leader in getting girls outdoors, and we are excited to open our state parks specifically to the organization this July," said Lewis Ledford, NASPD CEO. "Girls can flex their leadership and risk-taking skills while exploring the parks, learning something new, and, most of all, having fun."

Contact your local council to learn more about Girl Scouts Love State Parks events in your area at www.girlscouts.org/councilfinder. To join or volunteer for Girl Scouts, visit www.girlscouts.org/join.

We're Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

