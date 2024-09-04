Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts Announces Monica Roberts as Chief Executive Officer

Roberts brings extensive leadership experience to the GSEMA team

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts (GSEMA) Board of Directors has appointed Monica Roberts as the council's next Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The announcement follows a comprehensive nationwide search conducted by BoardWalk Consulting, which was initiated after Barbara Fortier's retirement announcement after 23 years of dedicated service. Roberts will assume her role as head of Massachusetts' largest girl-serving organization on November 1.

"Engaging BoardWalk Consulting to lead the search process ensured we found a leader who aligns with our mission and values. Monica stood out as someone who will uphold our traditions and innovate to meet the needs of today's girls," said Kelly Corwin, Chair of GSEMA's CEO Transition Task Force. "Her passion for empowering young women and her proven leadership in the nonprofit sector make her the ideal choice to guide our organization into the future."

As CEO, Roberts will expertly balance her roles as leader, fundraiser, partner, and chief Girl Scout advocate. With a commitment to innovation, she will champion programs that break barriers, foster exploration, and inspire the next generation of leaders. Through her leadership, Girl Scout programs will continue to empower young women to lead with courage and confidence.

"With nearly three decades of distinguished leadership in education and youth development, Monica brings a wealth of experience and a profound commitment to improving educational and life outcomes for youth," said Deb Taft, GSEMA Board Chair and President. "Monica's personal mission aligns perfectly with our values, and we are excited to see her drive innovation and inspire the next generation of leaders across our 178 communities."

Roberts joins Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts from City Year Greater Boston, where she currently serves as Senior Vice President and Executive Director. In this role, she successfully led the organization's expansion beyond Boston, increased City Year's visibility locally, amplified the organization's business model, and improved student outcomes and total partnership satisfaction. Monica's extended tenure with Boston Public Schools included notable achievements as Chief of Family and Community Advancement, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the district's public engagement strategy and contributed to the Superintendent's cabinet.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed as the new CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts. This role represents an incredible opportunity to build on the organization's legacy of empowering young women and fostering leadership," stated Roberts. "My commitment to creating equitable opportunities aligns with GSEMA's mission to inspire and support the next generation of leaders. I look forward to working with the talented team and dedicated community to advance our shared vision and make the world a better place."

