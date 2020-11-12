Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Announces Jennifer Allebach as Chief Mission Delivery Officer

Allebach is a 3 rd generation Girl Scout with five generations of Girl Scouts in her family. She is a Gold Award Girl Scout, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. Allebach previously served as Chief Program and Volunteer Officer for GSEP, and worked for the council and its legacy councils for 10 years. Allebach left GSEP in 2014 to serve as the Chief Girl Experience Executive at the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the world headquarters for Girl Scouting in New York City. In this role, she led the development of 136 new official Girl Scout badges, and 18 new Leadership Journeys for girls. Allebach also represented GSUSA and Girl Scouts Overseas to create a new international World Association for Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGS) Full Leadership Experience with 7 other countries from around the world.

Most recently, Allebach has served as Senior Vice President, Camp and Recreation Programs at Muscular Dystrophy Association (New York, NY) where she developed strategy and vision for year-round and virtual camps around the country for children with neuromuscular diseases.

"Jennifer is my Girl Scouting hero. She has been a Girl Scout for more than 55 years, earned her Gold Award, served as her twin daughters' Troop Leader and Service Unit volunteer, and showed me the ropes as my colleague on the Senior Management Team when I started with GSEP in 2011. She served our entire Movement, providing incredible new programming to meet girls where they are, inspire them to lead, introduce them to new skills and opportunities, and develop the pipeline of female leaders in STEM," said Kim E. Fraites-Dow, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania. "We look forward to welcoming Jennifer home to GSEP where she will lead our Marketing, Membership, and Operations (Girl and Volunteer Experience) teams. We believe her strong leadership experience will help provide outstanding customer service and value for our members, drive our transformation strategy forward and sustain and grow Girl Scouting in Eastern Pennsylvania."

"I am very excited to return to GSEP as the Chief Mission Delivery Officer," said Jennifer Allebach. "This is a homecoming for me, and a return to my first passion, Girl Scouting. Girl Scouts are changemakers in our communities, solving problems that they see, and providing sustainable solutions. I look forward to moving our important mission forward, and ensuring every girl in our nine-county footprint is aware of and has access to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience."

Allebach has played a key role in creating funding opportunities, including for MDA's $62 million donation base, and $17 million in funding for national Girl Scout programs. She has served on many local and national Girl Scout committees and task forces including Product Program (GS Cookies), Outdoor Strategy, Membership, STEM Initiatives, and Volunteer Alignment (Salesforce). Allebach served as a key member of the Transition Team to merge 3 legacy Girl Scout Councils in 2007 to form GSEP, and has served as a National Volunteer.

Allebach earned a B.A. in History and a Teaching Certificate K-12 from Susquehanna University. She served as a School Board Director for 15 years for Upper Perkiomen School District. Allebach has served eastern Pennsylvania in many roles including as a National Park Service Ranger for Independence National Historical Park, and as a Museum Educator at Schwenkfelder Center in Pennsburg, PA. She is an avid camper and quilter. She is the proud mother of five adult children and has four grandchildren. She and her husband, Brian, live in northern Montgomery county with their kitten, Murray.

About Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania

Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania (GSEP) is the largest girl-serving organization in Pennsylvania and builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. GSEP serves close to 40,000 girls in partnership with more than 15,000 volunteers in Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia counties. Today, 80 percent of women in leadership and executive roles in the U.S. were Girl Scouts. Girl Scout alum comprise 70 percent of women in the U.S. Congress. For further information about Girl Scouting, how to join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, call 215-564-2030 or visit www.gsep.org.

