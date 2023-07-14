Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Grows Senior Management Teams

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) announced today that Alex Ashworth, senior director of fund development, Michelle Green, senior director of people & culture, and Ellen Swarts, senior director of finance and risk management, were hired to oversee their departments' contribution to philanthropic revenue, workplace culture, and operational efficiency for the largest girl-serving nonprofit in Los Angeles, CA.

"I am extremely proud of the talented team enacting GSGLA's vision to prepare girls for a lifetime of leadership—whatever leadership means to them and no matter their family's zip code, background, or socioeconomic status," said Theresa Edy Kiene, CEO of GSGLA. "Alex, Michelle, and Ellen bring strong industry knowledge that will help serve the 33,000 Girl Scouts throughout greater LA."

As Senior Director of Fund Development, Alex helps grow GSGLA's philanthropic revenue and diversify public support through individual supporters, foundations, and corporate partners. Alex spent the past 10+ years in development roles including major gifts, annual fund, alumni relations, and stewardship. Prior to GSGLA, Alex spent five years growing the fundraising efforts in Northern California and the Northwest for National Public Radio, securing millions in philanthropic revenue and working with donors, board members, and leadership to increase individual contributions for public media. In this role, she secured one of the largest individual gifts and planned gifts in NPR's history. Alex worked in development at UCLA Health and Emerson College and earned a B.A. from Emerson College in Boston.

As Senior Director of People & Culture, Michelle nurtures a thriving workplace culture, enhances employee engagement, and increases GSGLA's diversity, equity, inclusion, and access (DEIA) initiatives. Michelle served 12 years with West Basin Municipal Water District, nine years with the City of Pasadena, and nine years in the County of Los Angeles' Health Services and Public Works Departments and the Chief Administrative Office. She has experience in human resources management including recruitment and retention, job analysis and classification, benefits administration, workers' compensation, risk management, and implemented her former agency's first DEI committee. She served 11 years as Board Secretary for the Southern California Public Labor Relations Council. Michelle holds a B.S. in Public Administration from the University of Southern California.

As Senior Director of Finance and Risk Management, Ellen ensures proper compliance to GSGLA's safety protocols and internal controls, including accounts payable, financial reporting, budgeting, and risk management procedures. Ellen has 35+ years of experience in accounting and finance. She was the executive sponsor of Teledyne Controls Women's Network and shared expertise in the Teledyne Controls Mentoring program. Ellen, a lifetime Girl Scout, started as a Girl Scout Brownie, was co-leader to her daughter's troop, and was a GSGLA board member. Ellen has an MBA from Pepperdine University, has been a CPA since 1987, and is a member of the National Association of Professional Women and Organization of Women Executives.

Ashworth, Green, and Swarts work at GSGLA's administrative offices in Inglewood.

About Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves more than 33,000 girls in partnership with more than 17,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in Los Angeles, with programs in entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STE(A)M, building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Backed by the worldwide Girl Scouts movement that includes 1.5 million members and millions of alumnae, Girl Scouts in our council lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsla.org

SOURCE Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles