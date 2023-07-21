Girl Scouts of the USA Announces New Board Leadership for the 2023-2026 Triennium

Girl Scouts of the USA

21 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

Esteemed nonprofit leader and GSUSA National Board member Noorain F. Khan is elected to the role of National President.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) today announced its National Board of Directors for the 2023–2026 triennium. The board was elected during the organization's 56th National Council Session (NCS), a triennial business meeting, which has been held since 1915. Delegates from across the nation met at Walt Disney World® Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to discuss, debate, and vote on issues significant to the Girl Scout Movement. As part of the 2023–2026 National Board election, Noorain Fatima Khan was elected National Board President; she is the first Muslim American and millennial to hold this post.

As National Board President, Khan will lead a 30-member National Board of Directors, which reflects the diversity of this country and Girl Scouts' Movement through their expertise and backgrounds. These individuals are deeply committed to girls' success and understand Girl Scouts' vital role in their communities. The National Board of GSUSA manages the organization's governance, legal, and fiduciary responsibilities. Additionally, there are five non-board members on the National Board Development Committee who work in partnership with the National Board throughout the triennium.

"I am so grateful to the outgoing board members for their contributions to Girl Scouts. Their passionate commitment to our mission and dedicated stewardship of our organization ensure that we are positioned for success in the years ahead," said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of GSUSA. "Our new and returning board members, many of whom are Girl Scout alums, will carry this energy and excitement into our next triennium, and I look forward to working with each and every one of them."

The complete list of board members follows (*designates new members; + designates National Board Development Committee members, 2023–2026):  

National Board Officers 2023–2026  

Noorain Khan, President   
Director, Office of the President  
Ford Foundation   
Washington, District of Columbia   

Jeanne Kwong Bickford, First Vice President   
Managing Director and Senior Partner  
Boston Consulting Group   
Darien, Connecticut  

Trooper Sanders, Second Vice President  
Chief Executive Officer 
Benefits Data Trust 
Washington, District of Columbia   

Diane Tipton, Treasurer  
CEO and President  
Self Storage Zone  
Bethesda, Maryland  

Mary Ann Altergott, Secretary  
Principal, Firm Transformation  
Edward Jones  
St. Louis, Missouri  

National Board Members-at-Large 2023–2026  

Andrea Albright  
Executive Vice President, Walmart Sourcing   
Walmart  
Bentonville, Arkansas  

Beth Bovis +  
Partner, Global Social Impact Lead 
Kearney  
Madison, Wisconsin  

Lupe Camargo*  
Financial Planner 
Perspective Financial Services, LLC 
Tempe, Arizona   

Adrienne Cozart*  
President and CEO 
Cozart HR Consulting, LLC 
Lubbock, Texas    

Felecia Gilmore-Long* +   
Retired Banker 
Past VP, Bank of America, AVP Fifth Third Bank  
Lutz, Florida   

Lorraine Hack  
Senior Client Partner  
Korn Ferry  
New York, New York  

Alfia Ilicheva*  
Co-Founder 
WIN: Women in Innovation 
Weston, Connecticut   

Jessie Kornberg*
President and CEO
Skirball Cultural Center
Los Angeles, California 

Vidya Krishnan  
Global Chief Learning Officer, 
Global Head of Learning and Development  
Ericsson  
Richardson, Texas  

Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere*
Principal and Co-Founder
MTL Management
Roswell, Georgia 

Sue Major  
Founder and CEO  
Major Executive Search  
Rancho Santa Fe, California  

Lydia Mallett, PhD  
Managing Director  
Mallett & Associates  
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania  

Robyn Ratcliffe Manzini*  
President 
Ridge Blossom Properties, LLC 
Las Vegas, Nevada

Telva McGruder*  
Executive Director, Global Manufacturing Engineering—Body and Paint Systems
General Motors
Rochester Hills, Michigan 

Rumi Morales  
Partner and Board Member  
Outlier Ventures  
Oak Park, Illinois  

Ileana Musa  
Managing Director and Co-Head of International Wealth Management and Head of International Banking and Lending  
Morgan Stanley  
Miami, Florida  

Romie Mushtaq, MD*  
Founder and CEO 
brainSHIFT Institute  
and Chief Wellness Officer, Consultant  
Evolution Hospitality  
Orlando, Florida   

Abrar Omeish*  
Former Member At-Large 
Fairfax County School Board  
Fairfax, Virginia   

Marcus Peacock  
Owner  
Marcus Peacock LLC  
Washington, District of Columbia  

Jake Perlman*  
Executive Vice President, Software Development and IT 
Charter Communications 
Denver, Colorado   

Erika Rottenberg  
Strategic Advisory; Former General Counsel  
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative   
Portola Valley, California  

Scott Saunders*  
CEO and President 
Saunders Leadership Institute, LLC 
Sarasota, Florida   

April (Cadiente) Schneider*  
Vice President IT, Intellectual Property Management and General Counsel 
Sony Pictures Entertainment 
Los Angeles, California   

Leslee A. Temple, FASLA  
Retired. Past President/CEO
NUVIS, Landscape Architecture  
Black Mountain, North Carolina  

Maryann Waryjas  
President and Director, 
Coalition for Competition in Credit Rations, Inc.;  
Past Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer,   
and Corporate Secretary
Herc Holdings Inc. 
Chicago, Illinois  

Non-Board, National Board Development Committee, 2023–2026  

Vivian Blade*
President and CEO 
Experts in Growth Leadership Consulting, LLC 
Louisville, Kentucky   

Rebecca Chavez-Houck*
Community Engagement Consultant  
Aspira Public Affairs, LLC 
Salt Lake City, Utah  

Debbie Hassan*  
Retired Partner 
Deloitte and Touche, LLP  
Hilton Head, South Carolina   

Wendy Venoit  
Cozen O'Connor 
Norwood, Massachusetts   

Ráchel Roché Walton  
Intelligence Analyst—Cyber  
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), 
US Department of Justice  
Jackson, Mississippi   

To join Girl Scouts or volunteer, visit www.girlscouts.org/join.  To donate to Girl Scouts, visit https://www.girlscouts.org/support

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA
Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

SOURCE Girl Scouts of the USA

