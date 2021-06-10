Girl Scouts of The USA Expands its Licensed Product Offering in Collaboration with Earthbound Brands

Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place; and with millions of members, volunteers, and alums, the organization offers all-girl programming proven to foster a lifetime of leadership and success. GSUSA's licensing program royalties fund valuable Girl Scout programming in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); outdoor adventure; entrepreneurship; and many other areas vital to girls' learning and confidence-building.

Earthbound, a leading licensing and brand growth company, has helped GSUSA's official licensing portfolio expand by leveraging its retail and licensing expertise, since announcing the collaboration in 2019. Earthbound has helped grow GSUSA's portfolio through thoughtful and strategic licensing programs that have brought new products to consumers nationwide.

Recent and returning Girl Scout Cookie inspired programs in the food space include:

Dairy Queen: Best-selling Girl Scout Cookie, Thin Mints, was combined with the world's most popular frozen treat, the Blizzard, in Spring 2021. The product is the featured Blizzard throughout the month of June.

Dunkin': Girl Scout Cookie Inspired Bottled Iced Coffee in Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and S'mores flavors is now sold at retail stores nationwide.

GNC : New flavor innovations, including Chocolate Peanut Butter and Lemon, have been added to customer-favorite Girl Scout Cookie Inspired Protein Blends, making four protein blend flavors available at the leading health and nutrition retailer.

Keebler: Girl Scout Thin Mints Inspired Ice Cream Cones, co-branded with Keebler, a leading American food manufacturing company for over 100 years, are carried at Walmart and other retailers.

Weston Foods: In collaboration with leading baked fresh goods manufacturer, Weston Foods, best-selling Girl Scout Cookie Inspired mini cupcakes in Thin Mints, Lemon, and S'mores flavor have made a comeback at retailers nationwide this Spring.

Ashdon Farms: Girl Scout Thin Mints Almonds are sold in Costco and CVS as a co-brand with Gold Emblem, and Thin Mints Pretzels will be sold at CVS stores nationwide beginning in early June.

Further, Girl Scouts will continue to expand its licensing program outside of the food space and into the lifestyle, apparel, and learning spaces, with programs such as:

Footwear: In collaboration with K-Swiss, Girl Scouts launched limited-edition shoes inspired by Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and Trefoils/Shortbread cookies in March 2021 , available at KSwiss.com, Girlscoutshop.com, and footlocker.com.

Footwear: In collaboration with K-Swiss, Girl Scouts launched limited-edition shoes inspired by Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and Trefoils/Shortbread cookies in March 2021, available at KSwiss.com, Girlscoutshop.com, and footlocker.com.
Girl Scout bears, accessories, and parties at Build A Bear Workshop

First Aid with Dukal

Dog Treats with Tuffy's

Holiday Ornaments with Kurt Adler

"We are thrilled with the expansion of the GSUSA licensing program since we began working together in 2019," said Abe Cohen, Director, Business Development of Earthbound Brands. "And we are looking forward to creating more touchpoints and ways for customers to engage with the girl leadership organization through exciting collaborations set to be announced in late 2021 in the lifestyle, apparel, and learning categories."

"We are proud that our licensing program has continued to grow in a variety of categories that bring relevant products to girls, caregivers, and consumers—from pet treats, because we know many girls care about animal welfare, to apparel that girls and caregivers love, to Girl Scout Cookie inspired treats and so much more," said Brian Crawford, VP of Licensing, GSUSA. "We're honored to work with GSUSA licensees to invest in the Girl Scout Movement and bring the message of Girl Scouts to even more consumers across the United States."

We're Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

About Earthbound

Earthbound is a leading licensing and brand growth company that expands the reach of brands in the market on a global scale. With 21 years of expertise in direct to retail, brand licensing, product development, and product design, Earthbound augments brand potential by offering unprecedented growth for powerhouse brands. For more information, please visit www.earthboundbrands.com.

For more information on products/licensing, contact [email protected].

For press inquiries, contact [email protected] and [email protected].

SOURCE Earthbound Brands

