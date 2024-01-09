Girl Scouts of the USA Kicks Off Cookie Season Nationally, Highlighting How Cookie Sales Help Millions of Girls "Unbox the Future"

News provided by

Girl Scouts of the USA

09 Jan, 2024, 08:58 ET

Girl Scouts across the nation begin the 2024 cookie season with delicious classic cookie lineup, gaining important entrepreneurial skills while earning funds that fuel their Girl Scout journeys. 

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the largest girl-led organization in the world, announced the launch of the 2024 national Girl Scout Cookie™ season. During this highly-anticipated time of the year, girls flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to power Girl Scouts' amazing experiences year-round. 

This year's theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they're doing much more than what's seen at face value. Girl Scouts are entrepreneurial powerhouses creating a more equitable future for themselves and the world.  

Nearly 700K girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, which provides vital girl-led entrepreneurial skills that build courage, confidence and character. As a result, girls obtain limitless barrier-breaking futures outside the box with transferable life skills. Girl Scouts can earn a variety of badges and awards to develop valuable business skills including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins and Entrepreneur badges.  

Councils rely on cookie earnings to run their programming, which supports incredible experiences for girls such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp. The 2024 lineup includes classics such as Thin Mints®, Samoas®/Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs®, Adventurefuls® and other fan favorites. 

"When people buy Girl Scout Cookies, they're buying so much more than cookies. Every package of Girl Scout Cookies sold puts girls one step closer to making real change in their own futures, communities and the world," said GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou. "Girls break expectations through the power of the cookie program and open a host of possibilities beyond the box." 

This season, GSUSA calls on communities around the nation to unbox the future for young entrepreneurs with the world's most life-changing cookies. Please support your local Girl Scouts by ordering from a girl you know or by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you. Be sure to visit www.girlscoutcookies.org again on February 16 to have cookies shipped directly to your home.   

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year 

  • If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she's selling cookies. If you don't know a Girl Scout, check with your local council or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth and purchase cookies.
  • Beginning February 16, customers who do not already know a Girl Scout will also be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth, purchase cookies and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.
  • You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts and their enthusiastic supporters have helped ensure the success of the iconic annual cookie program—and they've had fun, developed valuable life skills and made their communities a better place every step of the way. Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to hear the latest news about cookies. Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship and new experiences by joining the world's largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become a volunteer at www.girlscouts.org/join.   

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA   

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.    

SOURCE Girl Scouts of the USA

News Releases in Similar Topics

