Largest gift ever received by the organization

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys today announced that it has received a $4.2 million unrestricted gift from philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott.

"The board and staff are honored to accept this extraordinary gift and want to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to MacKenzie Scott and her team for recognizing Girl Scouts River Valleys' relevance and impact in our communities," said Tish Bolger, Girl Scouts River Valleys CEO.

Girl Scouts River Valleys Announces $4.2 Million Gift from Philanthropist and Author MacKenzie Scott

"Over the next decade, this investment in Girl Scouts River Valleys will help provide the resources necessary to serve the complex needs of girls and their families. Our staff, board, volunteers, and girls are working to become an anti-racist organization that uplifts and empowers every girl to know their worth and lead in their world. With this generous unrestricted support, we can scale and deepen our efforts."

Research shows that participating in Girl Scouts is a powerful factor for success in education and careers, enables a lifetime of leadership, and provides high levels of life satisfaction. As each generation of girls are continually navigating a changing world, Girl Scouts provides them with unparalleled leadership training, preparing them with the skills and mindset needed to tackle new challenges and anything thrown their way. Girl Scout alums say that their experiences set them on a path for achievement, connected them to something bigger than themselves, and helped them develop their passions and interests.

Girl Scouts also provides a critical support system amid a global mental health crisis for youth. Recent research from Girl Scouts of the USA cites that some of the biggest issues affecting girls today stem from the COVID-19 pandemic, gender and racial inequalities, mental wellbeing, and 21st century skills and the future of work.

The $4.2 million dollar gift is the largest unrestricted donation in the organization's history. This investment will help provide the resources necessary to serve the complex needs of girls and their families and will allow Girl Scouts River Valleys to expand its capacity to provide innovative and relevant programs that address the most urgent needs of girls today, while preparing them to be leaders in a future of that will be full of change, challenges, and opportunities.

"We will not miss the opportunity to be bold, creative, and in relationship with the women, girls, and communities that are a priority for us," Bolger said.

"Girl Scouts River Valleys has a long history of producing positive outcomes for girls who have experienced a variety of challenges in their lives," said Jane Canney, Chair of the Board of Directors. "This gift validates the tremendous work of our volunteers, staff, and leadership and is an opportunity for us to have an even greater impact throughout our region."

"We are grateful for this gift and know others will be inspired by this donation. Every investment in Girl Scouts River Valleys is an investment in the leaders of today and tomorrow, ensuring that girls are prepared to take the lead and change society for the better," Bolger said.

About Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys

Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys' work is supported by 7,000 volunteers who deliver the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to 19,000 girls in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and one county in Iowa. We operate out of Brooklyn Center, Saint Paul, Mankato, and Rochester, Minnesota, as well as our five camp properties in Waterville, Scandia, Elk River, and Rochester, Minnesota and Mason, Wisconsin.

Girl Scouts River Valleys is one of 111 Girl Scout councils that make up the national Girl Scout Movement, sharing the mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. For more information, visit GirlScoutsRV.org.

We Are Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit Girl Scouts River Valleys at girlscoutsrv.org.

Contact:

Kristen Neurer, Vice President of Member Engagement

Girl Scouts River Valleys

800-845-0787

[email protected]

