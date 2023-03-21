Girl Scouts River Valleys Announces New Board Members

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts River Valleys announces newly elected leadership on their Board of Directors. The board is composed of members from across the Girl Scouts River Valleys council, which delivers the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to nearly 18,000 girls across Southern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin.

Girl Scouts River Valleys is grateful to these exemplary community members for their commitment, leadership, and dedication to the Girl Scout mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

"Volunteering is a great way to encourage positive change to organizations, communities, and the world," said Marisa C. Williams, Girl Scouts River Valleys CEO. "We are grateful to bring these new members onto the Girl Scouts River Valleys board of directors. Their leadership, perspective, and welcomed disruption of the status quo will help to amplify the voices of girls across our 49-county footprint."

NEWLY ELECTED OFFICERS OF THE BOARD:

Mai Nhia Xiong-Chan – ( St. Paul, MN ) Vice President of Enrollment Management at Hamline University

NEWLY ELECTED DIRECTORS AT LARGE:

Nneka Constantino – ( St. Paul, MN ) Senior Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch

– ( ) Senior Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch Erik Drange – ( St. Paul, MN ) Assistant Chief Intellectual Property Counsel and Director at 3M Company

– ( ) Assistant Chief Intellectual Property Counsel and Director at Company Gracie George – ( Minneapolis, MN ) Risk and Compliance Consultant at Protiviti

– ( ) Risk and Compliance Consultant at Protiviti Margaret Kaiser – ( Hudson, WI ) Attorney Shareholder, Willow River Law , LLC

– ( ) Attorney Shareholder, , LLC Erica Koenig – ( Excelsior, MN ) Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President at SPS Commerce

– ( ) Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President at SPS Commerce Melanie Larsen Sinouthasy – ( Minneapolis, MN ) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Senior Manager at Tennant Company

– ( ) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Senior Manager at Tennant Company Lisa Lynch – ( Minneapolis, MN ) Chief Marketing Officer at Linkup

– ( ) Chief Marketing Officer at Linkup Patty Toenies – ( Minneapolis, MN ) Senior Consultant, Transmission Policy and Compliance at Xcel Energy

For a full list of Girl Scouts River Valleys Board of Directors, visit www.GirlScoutsRV.org/board-of-directors.

About Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys

Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys' work is supported by 6,500 volunteers who deliver the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to nearly 18,000 girls in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and one county in Iowa. Girl Scouts River Valleys is one of 111 Girl Scout councils that make up the national Girl Scout Movement, sharing the mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

We Are Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit Girl Scouts River Valleys at girlscoutsrv.org.

Contact:

Idelle Erickson, Executive Assistant to the CEO

Girl Scouts River Valleys

800.845.0787

[email protected]

SOURCE Girl Scouts River Valleys