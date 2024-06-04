Girl Scouts River Valleys Appoints Jennifer Sutch as Vice President of Advancement

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts River Valleys is excited to announce that Jennifer Sutch, CFRE, will be stepping into the role of Vice President of Advancement.

"At a time when organizations across the nonprofit sector are facing gaps in funding, we're excited to invest in a transformative new approach to development under Jennifer's leadership," said CEO Marisa C. Williams. "Her many years of experience, track record of engaging communities, and deep personal connection to Girl Scouts bring so much to the role, and I look forward to working with her to fuel Girl Scout River Valleys' growth."

With more than 27 years of nonprofit experience, Jennifer most recently served as Senior Director of Philanthropy for Shriners Children's Twin Cities. Her expertise includes securing major gift support, relationship-building, strategic planning, and community engagement.

In the VP of Advancement role, Jennifer Sutch will oversee all aspects of development, working to grow and diversify Girl Scouts River Valleys' donor base, foundation relationships, and corporate partnerships. She will also be responsible for working across departments to infuse equity into all fundraising efforts and communicate the impact Girl Scouts has on families, communities, and volunteers to donors and partners.

A Girl Scout alum and Gold Award recipient as well as a troop leader, Jennifer understands this impact better than most and credits the program with sparking her own success. "My time in Girl Scouts was so formative for me, I felt compelled to return as a troop leader and pay it forward," said Jennifer Sutch. "Girl Scouts plays such a critical role in our community, and I am truly honored to use my skills and expertise to help further our mission."

About Girl Scouts River Valleys

Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys' work is supported by 6,300 volunteers who deliver the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to nearly 17,200 girls in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and one county in Iowa. Girl Scouts River Valleys is one of 111 Girl Scout councils that make up the national Girl Scout Movement, sharing the mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

