Girl Scouts River Valleys Offers Free Membership in Honor of International Day of the Girl

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 10th Anniversary of International Day of the Girl on October 11, Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys is offering free membership for all new girl members who join between October 10-14.

International Day of the Girl is a day to spotlight girl voices, girl stories, and girl action. At Girl Scouts, we know that each girl has the power to change the community and the world, and we celebrate to give them a platform to speak out and to champion their achievements.

"At Girl Scouts, every day is the day of the girl," said Tish Bolger, Girl Scouts' CEO. "We're going to shine a light on Girl Scouts who use their voices to advocate for issues they care about. From environmental issues to mental health concerns, our youth can and do lead with confidence and character. We want every family to experience the life-changing experience that is Girl Scouts."

International Day of the Girl strives to increase awareness of issues faced by girls around the world and to promote girls' empowerment so that girls can reach their full potential. Girl Scouts annually celebrates this important holiday, and this year, we're pleased to join many councils nationwide in offering free girl membership in honor of this important day.

From October 10-14 new families can visit GirlScoutsRV.org/Join, select a K-12 girl membership, and the discount will be automatically applied.

About Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys

Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys' work is supported by 7,000 volunteers who deliver the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to 19,000 girls in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and one county in Iowa. Girl Scouts River Valleys is one of 111 Girl Scout councils that make up the national Girl Scout Movement, sharing the mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place

For more information, visit GirlScoutsRV.org.

We Are Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit Girl Scouts River Valleys at girlscoutsrv.org.

Contact:

Kristen Neurer, Vice President of Member Engagement

Girl Scouts River Valleys

651-280-8009

[email protected]

SOURCE Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys