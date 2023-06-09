"Girl With No Last Name" Released by Country Singer-Songwriter Dianña

Dianña's lyrics will shock the listener as she calls out those responsible in this very public therapy session

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Girl With No Last Name" puts into song several episodes related to Dianña's many last name changes, and why she doesn't want any of them.  Released today to radio, SpotifyApple Music, and more.  Dianña will be embarking on a combined radio, performance, and promotional tour for "Girl with No Last Name" July 10th thru the 24th reported her label Billeegee Productions. She will be touring through Tennessee, Kentucky, Iowa, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Alabama and West Virginia.

Who is going to pay for her Therapy?
Dianña provided some background about her new song, "I wrote this song while trying to change my own last name that I was not happy with due to the memories of being in an abusive marriage. Then, trying to choose from my previous last names, I realized I didn't want any of those either." 

Dianña's most recent release, "A Street Called Evergreen", is just coming off a successful run at over three dozen radio stations. Her holiday release "Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe" rose to #14 on the Adult Contemporary Holiday Chart. And her release previous to that "Hands" spent seven weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts inside the top 20, where she was also the #1 independent artist for five of those weeks.

"Girl With No Last Name" was written by Dianña and recorded in Nashville by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak).

Listen to "Girl with No Last Name" on Spotify: https://shorturl.at/lqrF6 

Connect with and listen to Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry

Media Contact:
Jennifer Lyneis
Ue3 Promotions
+1 818-201-7313
[email protected] 

SOURCE Billeegee Productions

