Girlfriend Collective Embraces Bold Metrics' AI Sizing Technology to Improve Sustainability

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Metrics, the artificial intelligence (AI) company specializing in advanced sizing solutions for the apparel industry, is now powering sizing for Girlfriend Collective, an eco-friendly activewear brand for women.

Shoppers on the Girlfriend Collective website can use the Find My Size solution powered by Bold Metrics' AI-driven Smart Size Chart to find the best size for their preferred fit quickly and accurately.

Committed to ethical manufacturing practices and transparency, Girlfriend Collective values customer experience and optimizing their operations to offer better-fitting clothing and reduce waste throughout the product life cycle.

"More and more apparel businesses like Girlfriend Collective are realizing the value of customer body data and its many applications," says Daina Burnes, CEO of Bold Metrics. "Our data-driven solutions determine extremely accurate sizing recommendations for each customer."

Poor fit accounts for 52% of clothing returns (Shopify). Solving the sizing issue reduces returns and has a direct impact on improving sustainability efforts. Brands and retailers using Bold Metrics' Find My Size solution have reduced their return rate by as much as 32%, while increasing conversion and average order value.

About Bold Metrics
Since 2017, Bold Metrics' AI sizing solutions have been helping forward-thinking apparel brands and retailers use digital twin technology to boost conversion and average order value, reduce return rates, enable data-led technical design, and improve sustainability efforts. By connecting shoppers to their best size and preferred fit accurately and easily, Bold Metrics removes sizing uncertainty for apparel eCommerce, giving shoppers the confidence to transact. Bold Metrics' industry-leading AI solutions empower apparel brands to unlock the power of body data to make better-informed business decisions. Learn more at boldmetrics.com.

