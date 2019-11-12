Girls in Tech Bolsters Board of Advisors with New Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls in Tech, a global non-profit that works to put an end to gender inequality in high-tech industries and startups, today announced two new additions to the company's board of directors. Stephen Snyder, Chief Financial Officer at Addepar, a high-growth, venture-backed, wealth management SaaS platform, and Sastry Durvasula, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Marsh, a global leader in insurance and risk management, are joining the board of directors.

"We are at a time of tremendous growth for Girls in Tech that is being fueled by the massive sea change in attitudes and approaches in hiring practices that is reshaping the global workforce," said Adriana Gascoigne, founder and CEO of Girls in Tech. "We are thrilled to welcome Stephen and Sastry to the Girls in Tech board to help us navigate through our growth and ultimately deliver a stronger, more diversified workforce to the technology industry."

Snyder brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience at SaaS companies having served in executive roles in a variety of finance, operations, and sales roles. Snyder has held both public and private company CFO roles. Prior to Addepar, he served in executive-level positions with Adobe Systems and Hewlett Packard.

Durvasula leads Marsh's digital, data and analytics strategy and transformation, including the development of innovative digital platforms, products and experiences across global business units. He is a seasoned expert in building high-performing, global teams leveraging internal and external talent. Before Marsh, Durvasula was Enterprise Head of Data & Digital Tech at American Express.

"As a CFO, I can see how the gender gap in STEM has a big impact on economic equality: women make up half of the college-educated workforce in the United States, but only 28% of those working in science and engineering careers. Tech companies have a tremendous need for diversity in highly-compensated engineering roles. Girls in Tech is working to address the gender imbalance in tech through innovative programming and educational initiatives, and I'm thrilled to join the board and look forward to helping them scale their impact," said Snyder.

"It's an honor to join the Girls in Tech board and be part of the mission-critical work in closing the gender gap," said Durvasula. "I look forward to partnering with Adriana and team at this pivotal moment in expanding their reach to inspire, educate and empower women as digital disruption creates new opportunities across industries."

The duo joins an already robust board of respected leaders, including:

Sandy Carter , Girls in Tech Board Chair & Vice President at Amazon Web Services

Alyson Welch , Vice President of Sales at Twilio

Darrell Mockus , CTO of The Myers-Briggs Company's Innovation Labs

Donna Boyer , Vice President Product at Stitch Fix

Jonathan Abrams , Managing Partner, Founders Den

Kim DeCarlis , CMO of PerimeterX

Lawdan Shojaee, Founder & CEO at Axosoft

Mayumi Hiramatsu , Executive Vice President at Infor

Susie Wee , CTO at Cisco's DevNet

Wendy Pfeiffer , CIO at Nutanix

Adriana Gascoigne , Founder & CEO

About Girls in Tech

Girls in Tech (GIT) is a global non-profit that seeks to eradicate gender disparities in high-tech industries and startups by engaging, educating and empowering women who are passionate about technology. From technical courses and leadership bootcamps to hackathons and startup competitions, it is our mission to support women entirely with the access and community they need to succeed in tech.

