Girls in Tech CEO Announces Largest Donation in History due to Pega's Fundraising Initiatives

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises and Girls in Tech, a global non-profit organization focused on the engagement, education, and empowerment of women in technology, have announced a grand total of $402,000 raised as a result of their fundraising initiatives. The announcement was made on the main stage of PegaWorld 2019 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas by Girls in Tech founder and CEO, Adriana Gascoigne, as part of her keynote speech on creating an inclusive culture for the next generation of female technology leaders.

As part of the fundraising initiatives, Pega donated $500 to Girls in Tech for every eligible PegaWorld registration from January 24 to February 21, 2019. Additionally, the Trefler Foundation pledged to donate an amount equal to 50 percent of the pass price of each eligible PegaWorld registration sold from April 8 through April 30, 2019.

The money raised, which is the largest donation Girls in Tech has received in its history, will go towards global initiatives aimed at educating and empowering women who are passionate about technology. These may include:

A year of Global Classroom courses, which help up to 2,000 participants broaden their technical skills

Four Hacking For Humanity hackathons around the world, which will help 320 new and seasoned hackers work on solutions that will benefit their communities

Expansion of the Girls in Tech Mentorship Program, adding more chapters around the globe

Additional funding and exposure for early-stage women founders through AMPLIFY, Girls in Tech's business pitch competition

Founded in 2007, Girls in Tech is a global non-profit working to put an end to gender inequality in high-tech industries and startups by educating and empowering women who are passionate about technology. It offers everything from coding courses to bootcamps to hackathons and startup competitions. With 43 chapters, and nearly 62,000 members in 32 countries, their mission is to support women with the access and community they need to succeed.

Quotes & Commentary:

"I'm extremely thankful for the opportunity to be at PegaWorld and share my vision for a technology industry that not only supports inclusivity, but actively advocates for it and all the benefits it can bring," said Adriana Gascoigne, founder and CEO, Girls in Tech. "We're very grateful for the record-breaking generosity shown by Pega and the Trefler Foundation and look forward to seeing how this funding will change the lives of women around the world."

"Women make up half of the total college-educated workforce in this country, but only 29 percent are in the science and engineering fields," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "At Pega, we believe it's important for us and the technology industry as a whole to more accurately reflect the diversity of today's workforce. We're delighted to welcome Adriana to PegaWorld this year to showcase the important role Girls in Tech is playing in creating a culture of female empowerment within the tech industry."

