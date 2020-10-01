Girls in Tech Teams with McKesson to Hack Against Breast Cancer for October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls in Tech, a global non-profit bringing the world together through education and experiences, is teaming up with McKesson, a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions, for a global hackathon to design innovative solutions for those impacted by breast cancer. The hackathon will help create solutions for patients, survivors, and caregivers.

McKesson will work with Girls in Tech Hackathon winners to utilize solutions as a mobile platform for the McKesson Cause Network, a collection of McKesson employees who are interested in networking and sharing information and resources to help those who have been touched by cancer.

"It's a priority for Girls in Tech to raise awareness for breast cancer by mobilizing our community to develop tech solutions for this disease. This tech challenge will do just that, as we encourage the development of tools to promote prevention, monitor treatments, and address health disparities especially for women of color," said Adriana Gascoigne, founder and CEO, Girls in Tech.

"We believe better cancer care is possible by using technology to build more equitable and easily accessible channels to patients and families in all communities," said Nancy Flores, executive vice president, chief information and chief technology officer, McKesson. "We are proud to work with Girls in Tech to support the McKesson Cause Network in creating innovative digital solutions that will make a difference in our patients' lives."

Participants in the Girls in Tech Hackathon are encouraged to develop mobile application solutions for challenges in the following tracks:

Develop a solution to address the systemic challenges that prevent women of color from receiving breast cancer screenings and/or treatment.

Design a solution to help breast cancer patients and caregivers find reliable and credible information with ease.

Create a tool or method/solution to monitor side effects of specific cancer treatments in breast cancer.

Create a tool or method/solution to monitor activities and/or actions to prevent breast cancer.

Submissions are currently open and will continue through Oct. 9. Judging will occur Oct. 12-30 with the first-place winner receiving a $1,000 cash prize. More details, including eligibility requirements, can be found on the Girl in Tech "Create Tech Solutions to Unify Against Breast Cancer" hackathon's website.

About Girls in Tech

Girls in Tech works to erase the gender gap in tech. Today, every industry is a tech industry, with a need for people of all skills and backgrounds. We offer education and experiences to help people discover their unique superpower and hone it. We aim to see every woman accepted, confident, and valued in tech—just as they are.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful - all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a "Most Admired Company" in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a "Best Place to Work" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.

Media Contact: Julie Mathis, [email protected]

