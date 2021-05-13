Girls Inc. of San Diego County Welcomes Lola Adeyemo, Jessie Kain, Karla Pinckes, and Daniel Schroeder to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls Inc. of San Diego County welcomes four new members to its board of directors. These officers will serve as active advocates and ambassadors to advance the organization's mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold, through programs that address mind+body wellness, academic success and community engagement.

"We are proud to welcome these accomplished leaders who will help shape the future of the organization," said Sandra Ainslie, CEO of Girls Inc. of San Diego County. "They join us at a pivotal time as we continue to expand our footprint throughout San Diego to reach and support more underserved girls."

Lola Adeyemo is the founder & CEO of EQI Mindset, an organization that focuses on driving equity and inclusion growth in corporate America through workplace inclusion consulting, programs & strategy development, and employee/leadership training. Lola serves as a mentor for young girls through a partnership program between ATHENA and "All Girls in STEM"; and in a board advisory capacity for Edition, Claire Facility and Worktribe Dynamics

Jessie Kain is the lead Program Manager within the Product Operations team at Seismic, the industry-leading sales enablement and digital sales engagement solution. Jessie is invested in diversity, equity and inclusion, both personally through her volunteering and professionally as a member of Seismic's Global DEI Council. As a woman in tech, she is particularly focused on causes that will advance gender equality in STEM.

Karla Pinckes, Esq. is General Counsel at Blockchains Inc., a company that provides applications, services, and ecosystems that prepare the world for the next phase of the internet's evolution – Web 3.0 – with an emphasis on digital identity, digital assets, connected devices, and a stable means of digital payment. Karla also serves as Co-President and is on the Board of Directors of SunLaw, Inc. an organization that supports, educates, advances, connects, and inspires women in-house counsel to maximize their fullest personal and professional potential and lead.

Daniel Schroeder serves as Managing Director of First Republic Bank's San Diego based offices, providing best in class private banking, lending and wealth management services to affluent individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations. Daniel has worked in the banking industry since 2002 and has developed relationships with executives, entrepreneurs and philanthropists in and around San Diego.

About Girls Inc. of San Diego County

Girls Inc. of San Diego County inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold by providing hundreds of girls each year with life-changing support and real solutions to the unique issues girls face. By providing no-cost, research-based programming the organization helps girls in the county overcome gender, economic, and social barriers so they may see college as attainable, resist peer pressure, explore professional fields in STEM. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and take their seat as tomorrow's leaders.

For more than 50 years, the nonprofit organization has supported high-need girls with no-cost programming to help them succeed in life.

