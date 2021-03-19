Girls Inc. of San Diego County Welcomes Rhonda Moret, Lisa Park, and Leigh Vosseller to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls Inc. of San Diego County welcomes three new members to its board of directors. These officers will serve as active advocates and ambassadors to advance the organization's mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold, through programs that address mind+body wellness, academic success and community engagement.

"We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished leaders to our board," said Sandra Ainslie, CEO of Girls Inc. of San Diego County. "They each bring a tremendous amount of expertise in their respective fields, that will help us increase our impact and support more underserved girls throughout San Diego."

Board of Directors

Rhonda Moret is Founder of Elevated Diversity, a diversity, equity, and inclusion consultancy and training and development organization. Rhonda has worked with or for some of the world's most recognized brands including Universal Studios, Subway Restaurants, Nike Golf, the PGA of America, and the PGA TOUR.

Lisa Park is Vice President of Communications and Public Relations at Aya Healthcare, the nation's largest travel nurse agency. Lisa brings over a decade of experience securing impactful stories that drive brands and organizations in the science, technology, health and political sectors.

Leigh Vosseller is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. where the mission is to make the lives of people with diabetes better and better. Leigh dedicates time to other causes with missions that similarly focus on providing solutions that can enhance self-esteem and encourage independence and empowerment, including the Challenged Athletes Foundation and Girls on the Run.

To learn more and support Girls Inc. of San Diego County, visit www.girlsincsd.org.

About Girls Inc. of San Diego County

Girls Inc. of San Diego County inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold by providing hundreds of girls each year with life-changing support and real solutions to the unique issues girls face. By providing no-cost, research-based programming the organization helps girls in the county overcome gender, economic, and social barriers so they may see college as attainable, resist peer pressure, explore professional fields in STEM. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and take their seat as tomorrow's leaders.

For more than 50 years, the nonprofit organization has supported high-need girls with no-cost programming to help them succeed in life.

Contact:

Sandra Ainslie

619-886-2090

[email protected]

