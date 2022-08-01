Girls Inc. of San Diego Recognizes Maritza Diaz, Kim Folsom and Janessa Goldbeck at SHE LEADS: Strong, Smart and Bold Women of San Diego event

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 28, Girls Inc. of San Diego will host its second annual SHE LEADS: Strong, Smart and Bold Women of San Diego event. Business and community leaders throughout San Diego County will come together in person to honor three extraordinary women who have made standout contributions in the fields of technology, finance and government, as well as a commitment to making an impact on women and girls.

"Protecting and advancing women's rights has never been more critical," said Sandra Ainslie, CEO of Girls Inc. of San Diego. "We are proud to highlight these female change-makers as they continue to redefine leadership and make pathways for our future generation of girls."

We are privileged to recognize the following trailblazers who are paving the way for the next generation of girls:

Maritza Diaz , CEO of ITJ, enabling companies to create software centers of excellence in Mexico .

, CEO of ITJ, enabling companies to create software centers of excellence in . Kim Folsom , Founder, Chairperson and CEO of Founders First Capital Partners, bridging the funding and economic gap for diverse founder-led businesses.

, Founder, Chairperson and CEO of Founders First Capital Partners, bridging the funding and economic gap for diverse founder-led businesses. Janessa Goldbeck , CEO of Vet Voice Foundation and a Marine Corps veteran, empowering military veterans to become civic leaders and policy advocates as they continue their service at home.

The featured guest emcee will be Keristen Holmes of CBS 8. The outdoor event will take place on September 28 from 6-8 pm PDT at the Farmer & The Seahorse in San Diego. Libations, light bites and lawn games will be offered, and the event will conclude with a live panel discussion featuring all three women.

To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit: https://sheleads2022.eventbrite.com/

About Girls Inc. of San Diego County

Girls Inc. of San Diego County inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold by providing hundreds of girls each year with life-changing support and real solutions to the unique issues girls face. By providing no-cost, research-based programming the organization helps girls in the county overcome gender, economic, and social barriers so they may see college as attainable, resist peer pressure, explore professional fields in STEM. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and take their seat as tomorrow's leaders.

For more than 50 years, the nonprofit organization has supported high-need girls with no-cost programming to help them succeed in life.

Media Contact:

Sandra Ainslie

619-886-2090

[email protected]

SOURCE Girls Inc. of San Diego County