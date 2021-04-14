Girls Nite Live Uplifts Women in Comedy with Virtual Stand-Up Comedy Night

Thursday night at 7:30pm ET, GNL will provide an opportunity for female comedians to reach its audience of 700,000+ fans and share original material in its first-ever, virtual stand-up Comedy Night. The lineup of comics includes Charlie George, award-winning stand-up comedian and writer, as seen on BBC Asian Network Comedy and Chloe Radcliffe, a NYC-based comic and writer fo r The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon .

Registration for the non-recorded event can be found at www.GirlsNiteLive.com.

Women tune into GNL's 450+ programs to learn new skills, try new recipes, connect with field experts and participate in live women-owned business shopping segments, all within a positive and inclusive community. Speakers have all expanded their audiences, while many work with the GNL team to pivot their businesses to an online model.

As the need for connections and community continue to grow, so does GNLs unique ability to build a positive and supportive community in a safe space around common experiences.

FOR MORE INFO CONTACT: Annabeth Mann [email protected]

About PIF Group:

The PIF (Pay it Forward) Group is built on a model of support and giving back. Whether through online platforms, social media communities, or in person events, PIF Group strives to create and support a positive sense of community. Other initiatives include the Herb it Forward Foundation, (www.Herbie.com). She Knew She Could (SheKnewSheCould.com), and www.Positivities.com. Shelly Fisher, CEO of PIF Group, also co-authored with Jen Jones the award winning book Breaking Sad:What to Say After Loss, What Not to Say, and When to Just Show Up.

SOURCE Girls Nite Live

Related Links

http://www.GirlsNiteLive.com

