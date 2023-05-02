Girls, Teens, and Ladies Compete in Prestigious 48th Annual Colgate Women's Games Finals

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a melting pot of competitors. Nearly 300 of the nation's top female track and field athletes, and future stars, from the U.S. East Coast will take part in the Colgate Women's Games (CWG) Finals on Sunday, May 7th in New York, at Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island.

Following three weeks of exciting preliminary and semi-finals competition at Queens College, the top eight runners, high jumpers and shot putters in each category will compete for trophies and more than 100 educational scholarships from the sponsoring Colgate-Palmolive Company. Scholarship values have been doubled this year to $2,000, $1,000, and $500.

In addition to thrilling competition, this year's finals will feature a marching band, special award presentations, and complimentary Colgate-Palmolive health and hygiene products for guests, while quantities last. Finalists will receive complimentary refreshments from event supporter, ShopRite.

Tickets are required to attend the finals and are free. Get your free tickets at this link. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for finalists and 9 a.m. for guests. Events will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m.

Kushanna Medas-King and high schooler Prizila Negrete find themselves in enviable positions — as leading competitors in the series' Finals.

With invaluable guidance from Andy Medas-King, her Guyana-born father-coach, Kushanna — from PS 220 in Queens, N.Y. — is leading CWG's Elementary B 800-Meter Run. Already an accomplished distance runner at her young age, Kushanna is a Colgate Games veteran, who also competes in events across the U.S., and has been nationally ranked for her best performances.

High school scholar-athlete Prizila Negrete of The Ursuline School in New Rochelle, N.Y., was a top point scorer in the CWG's HS Shot Put after the Semi-Finals. Because she holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and Honduras, Prizila will be competing with the Honduran national team this year in the Central American Games Under 18 age group in Guatemala. And upon graduation from high school, she will be attending Bucknell University in Pennsylvania, with help from an athletic scholarship.

The impressive CWG's competitors, and their parents, had many more inspirational stories and words of wisdom to share.

Sydney Chadwick from Conackamack Middle School in Piscataway, N.J., has been a top point scorer in the Mid School 200- and 400-Meters. And Sydney has a lifelong connection to Colgate Women's Games, according to her mother, Kimora Chadwick, who brought her to the meets as a baby.

"Her first time coming to the competition was as a baby on my chest, because my oldest daughter ran," she said, noting that her oldest daughter, Amaya, graduated from the University of Kentucky last May, after receiving a full track scholarship. "Now, Sidney is in middle school, running like her sister. The Games have been a really good experience for us," she said, adding that Sydney has learned leadership skills, experienced growth, and developed friendships thanks to the competition.

