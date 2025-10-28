Girls Who Code Report Reveals Why Fewer Girls Choose Cybersecurity Careers

National study of teens reveals girls' high interest in cybersecurity careers, but confidence, stereotypes and knowledge are deterrents

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls Who Code released today Breaking Barriers: Girls and the Future of Cybersecurity, a first-of-its-kind report exploring the gender gap in cybersecurity careers among girls. Women make up just 22% of the cybersecurity workforce. The national survey of 2,105 teens shows that girls' interest in cybersecurity peaks at ages 15-16, with 70% of girls expressing mid to high interest in the field. However, a lack of confidence in their abilities, understanding of the necessary skills and awareness of career options within cybersecurity discourages them from pursuing a career in the field.

Conducted with Touchstone Research , the survey reveals some of the main reasons why few girls and nonbinary youth pursue cybersecurity, including:

Gender gaps in confidence and belonging: Boys outpace girls in tech confidence and cybersecurity career interest ( 50% of girls vs. 68% of boys ) . Only 57% of girls from historically underrepresented groups feel they belong in the field, compared to 64% of other girls.

Boys outpace girls in tech confidence and cybersecurity career interest 50% of girls vs. 68% of boys . Only 57% of girls from historically underrepresented groups feel they belong in the field, compared to 64% of other girls. Misconceptions about cybersecurity: Girls view cybersecurity as stressful and demanding highly technical skills, which shows a lack of understanding. They are much less likely to view cybersecurity as "cool and exciting" and tend to see it as "too technical" (33% girls vs. 22% boys). When girls gain a deeper understanding of the field, their interest increases from 50% to 85%

Girls view cybersecurity as stressful and demanding highly technical skills, which shows a lack of understanding. They are much less likely to view cybersecurity as "cool and exciting" and tend to see it as "too technical" (33% girls vs. 22% boys). When girls gain a deeper understanding of the field, their interest increases from 50% to 85% Reach of extracurricular programs: Girls who are most familiar with cybersecurity are 16 times more likely to have discovered cybersecurity careers through programs like Girls Who Code. Less than one-third of girls participate in these types of extracurricular programs.

"You can't be what you can't see, and right now, girls aren't seeing themselves in cybersecurity. What they are seeing suggests that the field is too technical, stressful or simply not for them. Girls are eager to protect people, solve problems, and make a difference. It's time to change the picture of who belongs in cyber and lock in their interest before the gender gap widens," said Dr. Tarika Barett, CEO.

The report offers recommendations based on the survey findings, calling for more educational programs outside the classroom that target youth ages 13-16 and offerings that provide a deeper understanding of cybersecurity jobs.

The report is also an extension of Girls Who Code's ongoing work leading the Cyber Education Alliance . The Alliance, a coalition of 19 organizations, is dedicated to safeguarding young people online. The group has developed resources, from toolkits to lesson plans, designed to enhance cybersecurity awareness and knowledge for students across K-12. The initiative aims to foster a stronger understanding of digital safety and inspire interest in cybersecurity careers.

Breaking Barriers: Girls and the Future of Cybersecurity, featuring an introduction by former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Jen Easterly, is available on the Girls Who Code website .

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit working to close the gender gap in technology. The organization has served over 760,000 students and is at the forefront of equipping the next generation to thrive in emerging fields like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Girls Who Code's work has generated 14.9 billion impressions globally, with notable campaigns such as Doja Code, the world's first codeable music video with Doja Cat.

