GIRLSTRONG® Gives Back to Women-Centered Organizations; Sponsors "Healthy Happy Hour" in Atlanta, Benefitting Girls on the Run Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Kogel Crossley is the visionary CEO and founder of GIRLSTRONG®. More than just a brand of thoughtfully designed fitness apparel that promotes positivity to women and girls of all ages, GIRLSTRONG is a company that brings women together. Crossley does this by supporting female-centric nonprofit organizations, and hosting events around the country where women can connect and feel inspired.

Girlstrong Gives Back to Girls on the Run (Photo Credit: GIRLSTRONG, Inc.) Lisa Crossley, Girlstrong CEO (Photo Credit: GIRLSTRONG, Inc.)

Crossley explains, "As a female founded, funded, and operated business, the future of both our company and our community is deeply connected to the empowerment of women and girls.

On October 15, 2024, as part of its Empowered Women Empower Eachother initiative, GIRLSTRONG Inc. is thrilled to invite the community to an event that will support Girls on the Run Georgia, a nonprofit organization that develops essential emotional, social, and physical skills in girls, to successfully navigate life experiences.

Crossley's journey to founding GIRLSTRONG was guided by a desire to create clothing with a positive message - clothing that women could wear and feel inspired by every day. With more than 15 years of experience in the beauty and fashion industry, working for iconic brands like Vera Wang and Calvin Klein, Dior and LVMH, Crossley honed her expertise in brand strategy and innovation. She saw an opportunity to make a difference. She envisioned a brand that women could relate to and connect with; a brand that would bridge the gaps that often divide us.

GIRLSTRONG is an e-commerce brand; a community comprised of women and girls, media and influencers and athletes, moms and daughters and sisters. This brand is poised for global expansion, embodying Crossley's belief that empowering women positively impacts the world at large. A dedicated philanthropist, Crossley commits a portion of her brand's proceeds to women-centered businesses, underscoring her commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of others.

"When we feel good as WOMEN, the world benefits," says Crossley.

Crossley realizes the importance of this moment in time. While her company did start with a simple T-shirt, it is now crossing over to body, inspiration, and giving back.

On October 15th from 1-3 pm GIRLSTRONG will sponsor a Healthy Happy Hour at Stellar Bodies Buckhead Court for women from across the country, with proceeds going to benefit Girls on the Run Georgia. With each $35 event ticket, guests will have a chance to win exciting Door Prizes, and enjoy delicious light bites & drinks, guest speakers & networking opportunities. Holly Firfer, Atlanta Media Personality, will MC the event! Whitney Reynolds, Producer and Host of the Whitney Reynolds Show will be at the event as one of the guest speakers.

"We are so pleased to give back to Girls on the Run Georgia," says Crossley. "The positive impact that their valuable programs have on thousands of girls is a perfect complement to our objective of promoting confidence and empowerment."

Sponsors of the Healthy Happy Hour include: Sugarcoat Beauty, MMK Designs, Personality Plates, 1920 Tavern, Urban Trend Studios, Shaklee, Aveda, Bob Steele Salon, Boxed Bites 2 Go, Destinations by Tamara, East Cobb City Lifestyle, Limitless Women, Lynne McDonald, Lisa Koehler: Drab to Fab Life, Stellar Bodies, Tran Bui Productions, True Glow Bronzing & Beauty Bar, Whitney Reynolds Show, Vibrant Living with Sara, and Cakes by Darcy.

Crossley says, "Come celebrate Girls on the Run Georgia and toast our incredible community!"

