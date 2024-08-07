GIS In Telecom Sector Market size is set to grow by USD 1.90 billion from 2024-2028, Increased use of GIS for capacity planning boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global GIS in telecom sector market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.90 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.68% during the forecast period. Increased use of gis for capacity planning is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of gis and big data. However, communication gap between developers and end-users poses a challenge. Key market players include Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Marble Geographics, Cadcorp Ltd., Caliper Corp., Cyient Ltd., Esri Global Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hexagon AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., RMSI Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Spatial business systems Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., and Trimble Inc..

GIS In Telecom Sector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.68% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1909.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries China, US, UK, Canada, and Italy Key companies profiled Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Marble Geographics, Cadcorp Ltd., Caliper Corp., Cyient Ltd., Esri Global Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hexagon AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., RMSI Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Spatial business systems Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., and Trimble Inc.

Market Driver

GIS data integrated with big data and analytics offers a novel approach to processing vast amounts of complex spatial data. Esri, a leading GIS provider, has developed tools for Hadoop, an open-source big data platform, to analyze spatial data. These tools enable visualization and online publication of map applications, polygon analysis, and location-based operations on billions of spatial records. For instance, Esri's tools were used to study the impact of carpooling by analyzing 40 million daily GPS position records, which included longitude, latitude, date, speed, and time. The Hadoop MapReduce framework facilitated distributed parallel computation to analyze large datasets, leading to valuable insights.

The telecom sector is witnessing a significant trend towards the integration of non-spatial information with Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in enterprise solutions. This is particularly true in the transportation industry, where GIS is being used for transportation planning, highway maintenance, traffic modeling, accident analysis, and route planning. Key players in this space include Caliper Corporation with TransCAD and major hardware manufacturers offering GNSS/GPS antennas, LiDAR, GIS collectors, total stations, and imaging sensors. Transportation features such as roads, bridges, railway routes, and highway infrastructure management are being monitored in real-time using geospatial technology. Urban planning and smart city development are major industries adopting GIS solutions, with a focus on electronic information, geographic locations, and visual representation. Data formats and sources are crucial, with infrastructure monitoring and environmental monitoring being key applications. Startups and software solutions are driving innovation, with hardware products like base maps, smart urban planning, smart utilities, and smart public works gaining traction.

Market Challenges

GIS databases in the telecom sector are created by technical experts without significant public input. While GIS applications can provide valuable insights, it's crucial for users to be part of the development process to ensure accuracy. The complexity of GIS systems makes it challenging for end-users to verify the authenticity of the information they receive. One limitation of GIS technology is its inability to define real-world objects in a way computers can understand. GIS systems filter information based on specific criteria, potentially excluding relevant data. The intricacy of GIS and these limitations hinder the technology's expansion in the telecom sector.

The telecom sector's integration of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) brings significant value to major industries such as agriculture, oil & gas, architecture, engineering, construction, mining, utilities, retail, healthcare, government, and smart city planning. Electronic information from geographic locations is visualized using geospatial technology, including GNSS/GPS antennas, LiDAR, GIS collectors, total stations, imaging sensors, and hardware products. However, challenges persist. High costs, data barriers, complexity, and financial resources limit widespread adoption. Interoperability issues arise from the need for data conversion and integration between various GIS technologies and software solutions. Real-time data collection and monitoring require advanced infrastructure, posing technical complexities. Application areas include land use management, zoning, building information modeling, occupancy sensing, and smart infrastructure planning for green buildings. The geospatial industry continues to innovate, offering solutions for real-time monitoring, integrated databases, and smart city planning. Despite these challenges, the potential benefits of GIS in the telecom sector are immense.

Segment Overview

This gis in telecom sector market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Software

1.2 Data

1.3 Services Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Software- The Global GIS market in the telecom sector is experiencing significant growth. Companies are utilizing GIS technology to optimize network infrastructure, improve customer service, and enhance network performance. This includes locating and managing telecom towers, analyzing call data records, and monitoring network outages. By leveraging GIS, telecom businesses can make data-driven decisions, increase efficiency, and reduce costs. This technology is essential for telecom companies to effectively manage their vast networks and maintain a competitive edge.

The GIS (Geographic Information Systems) market in the telecom sector is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing demand for efficient network management and optimization. GIS technology is becoming integral in managing telecom infrastructure, enhancing service delivery, and reducing operational costs. Key players like Esri, Hexagon, and Trimble are leading innovations, providing advanced solutions for network planning, asset management, and real-time analytics. As telecom operators seek to improve service quality and expand coverage, GIS is crucial for strategic decision-making and operational efficiency.

Research Analysis

The Global GIS Market in the Telecom Sector is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for electronic information and geographic location-based services. This market leverages geospatial technology, including GNSS/GPS antennas, LiDAR, GIS collectors, total stations, imaging sensors, and hardware products. The market caters to major industries such as agriculture, oil & gas, architecture, and infrastructure monitoring, among others. Startups and software solutions are driving innovation, offering advanced data formats and sources. Hardware, including LiDAR and imaging sensors, play a crucial role in data collection. Adoption rates are high in smart urban planning, environmental monitoring, smart utilities, and smart public works. Visual representation of data facilitates better decision-making and efficient resource allocation. Geographic locations and infrastructure monitoring are key applications in the telecom sector, ensuring network optimization and maintenance.

Market Research Overview

The telecom sector's integration of Geographic Information System (GIS) technologies has revolutionized various industries by enabling the collection, management, and analysis of electronic information related to geographic locations. This data is visualized using geospatial technology, including GNSS/GPS antennas, LiDAR, GIS collectors, total stations, imaging sensors, and more. Major industries such as agriculture, oil & gas, architecture, engineering, construction, mining, utilities, retail, healthcare, government, and smart city planning benefit from this spatial information. Startups and software solutions providers have disrupted traditional GIS markets with innovative hardware products and application areas. Real-time data collection and analysis, complex interoperability, data conversion, and integration challenges remain, however, with high costs and data barriers being major concerns. GIS technologies include integrated databases, real-time monitoring, and spatial and non-spatial information management. Transportation applications, including transportation planning, highway maintenance, traffic modeling, accident analysis, and route planning, are significant application areas for the geospatial industry. The adoption rate of GIS technologies is increasing in various sectors due to the availability of real-time data, base maps, and infrastructure monitoring capabilities. However, challenges such as data formats, data sources, and financial resources persist, necessitating the development of enterprise solutions and transportation features like highways, bridges, railway routes, and smart urban planning. Caliper Corporation and TransCAD are notable companies in the GIS industry, offering solutions for urban planning, smart city development, and transportation applications. The future of GIS in the telecom sector lies in smart infrastructure planning, green buildings, and application areas beyond traditional industries.

