GIS Market In EMEA Size worth USD 2.01 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Component and End-user - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the GIS market in EMEA is expected to grow by USD 2.01 billion at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? Technavio's latest report on the GIS market in EMEA is segmented by Component and End-user are curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of business needs & impeccable growth strategies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled GIS Market in EMEA 2022-2026

All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused on a better way of helping you with decision-making strategies. Free Sample Report Available for GIS Market In EMEA!

GIS Market In EMEA Vendors

arxiT SA

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Cimtex International

CNIM SA

Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Fugro NV

General Electric Co.

HERE Global BV

Hexagon AB

Hi-Target

Mapbox Inc.

The integration of BIM and GIS is one of the key factors driving the geographic information system (GIS) market growth in EMEA. A GIS adds value to BIM by visualizing and analyzing data about buildings and their surroundings, such as environmental and demographic data. BIM data and workflows include sensor and device placement information in IoT-connected networks. Apart from this, other market trends include the use of drones in GIS, and the increasing use of GIS in the development of smart cities. Buy Sample Report.

GIS Market In EMEA Split By

Component

Software



Data



Services

End-user

Government



Utilities



Military



Telecommunication



Others

The regional distribution of the GIS market in EMEA industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2021-2026. The GIS market in the EMEA research report shed light on the foremost region: EMEA. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global GIS in the EMEA industry by value?

What will be the size of the global GIS in the EMEA industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global GIS in EMEA industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global GIS market in EMEA?

GIS market in EMEA research report presents critical information and factual data about GIS in EMEA industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in GIS market in EMEA study.

The product range of the GIS in EMEA industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in GIS market in EMEA research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

GIS Market In EMEA Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.23% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.89 Regional analysis EMEA Performing market contribution EMEA at 100% Key consumer countries Germany, UK, France, Sweden, and Rest of EMEA Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled arxiT SA, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Cimtex International, CNIM SA, Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Fugro NV, General Electric Co., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Hi-Target, Mapbox Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., PSI Services LLC, Rolta India Ltd., SNC Lavalin Group Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Takor Group Ltd., and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

