GIS market size in telecom sector to increase by USD 1,417.93 million: 30% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global GIS in Telecom Sector Market 2023-2027

The GIS market in telecom sector report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Autodesk Inc.: The company offers GIS tracking through AutoCAD Map 3D Enterprise software which includes rich features that can model electric infrastructure with the power of AutoCAD software as the user interface.

Bentley Systems Inc.: The company offers GIS tracking system for construction, electric utilities, and geotechnical engineering, as well as CAD modeling and visualizations.

Blue Marble Geographic: The company offers a geographic calculator by Global Mapper Pro with advanced photogrammetric point cloud and lidar processing.

Cyient Ltd.: The company offers GIS services for radio network engineering, smart FTTx plan, and design, and virtual asset management systems.

The company offers GIS services for radio network engineering, smart FTTx plan, and design, and virtual asset management systems. Esri

General Electric Co.

Hexagon AB

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Spatial Business Systems Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global GIS market in telecom sector is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The demand for GIS in the region will be driven by factors such as the initiation of many smart city projects.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased use of GIS for capacity planning, growth of enterprise GIS, and GIS aids in enhancing customer services. However, the communication gap between developers and end-users is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into, data, and services. The software segment will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The telecom operations management market size is projected to grow by USD 24 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. The rapid advances in technologies is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as increasing data security issues may impede the market growth.

The telecom analytics market size is projected to grow by USD 4.81 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.51%. The growing availability and complexity of data are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this GIS market in telecom sector report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the GIS market in telecom sector between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the GIS market in telecom sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the GIS market in telecom sector industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of GIS market in telecom sector vendors

GIS market in telecom sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,417.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Marble Geographics, Cyient Ltd., Esri, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., RMSI Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Spatial Business Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

