GIS market to grow by 15.66% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIS market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global GIS Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Alphabet Inc., AmigoCloud Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Esri, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-Target, Mapbox Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Rolta India Ltd., Scan point Geomatics Ltd., Takor Group Ltd., TomTom International BV, Topcon Corp., Trimble Inc., and UrtheCast Corp. among others

key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (software, data, and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the GIS market was valued at USD 7,332.84 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,801.11 million. The GIS market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,429.94 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 16.42% according to Technavio.

Gis market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Gis market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Alphabet Inc: The company offers GIS services such as Google Earth Desktop under the subsidiary Google LLC.

The company offers GIS services such as Google Earth Desktop under the subsidiary Google LLC. Bentley Systems Inc: The company offers GIS products for utilities and communications networks.

The company offers GIS products for utilities and communications networks. Caliper Corp: The company offers GIS services such as tools, maps, and demographic data.

Global GIS market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Integration of BIM and GIS

Rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management

Increasing adoption of GIS solutions in healthcare, insurance and other sectors

KEY challenges –

Lack of planning leads to implementation failure of GIS solutions

Open-source GIS software makes the market more competitive

Data privacy and security concerns

The gis market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this GIS market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the GIS market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the GIS market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the GIS market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of GIS market vendors

GIS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13429.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., AmigoCloud Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Esri, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi Target, Mapbox Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Rolta India Ltd., Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd., Takor Group Ltd., TomTom International BV, Topcon Corp., Trimble Inc., and UrtheCast Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

