GIS QSP Announces Claviger: The First Governance Operating System for AI-Powered Execution

Addressing the Global AI Governance Gap as Regulatory and Operational Demands Converge

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIS Quantum Solutions Practice (GIS QSP), a global leader in advanced cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection operating at the intersection of policy, technology, and innovation, today announced the launch of Claviger, a wholly owned subsidiary and developer of the Claviger.AI platform, a first-of-its-kind Governance Operating System designed to make AI agents trustworthy for deployment in the world's most demanding and regulated environments.

As AI agents are deployed across critical infrastructure, defense, energy, healthcare, and financial services, executing complex workflows autonomously, organizations face a fundamental and urgent problem: they cannot prove what AI systems actually did, whether those actions were correct, or whether outcomes can be reliably reproduced. In regulated industries, this prevents deployment in regulated environments.

To address this gap, the Claviger.AI platform operates as the "flight data recorder for AI," sitting on top of existing AI agents and governing every action with mathematically verifiable, cryptographic proof of compliance. The result is a shift from "we cannot prove this is safe" to "here is the cryptographic proof of every action."

"AI is only as valuable as the trust you can place in it. We built the Claviger.AI platform to create that trust through cryptographic proof of correct execution. The same principles that secure classified systems now govern AI execution."

— Steven Jasmin, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder, Claviger AI, Inc. / GIS QSP

Built on a proprietary, multi-layer governance architecture proven in mission-critical environments, the Claviger.AI platform operates across four core functions:

Plan: Every AI operation begins with a structured execution plan defining scope, sequence, and measurable success criteria before a single action is taken.

Track: Every action taken by an AI agent is recorded with cryptographic proof in real time, creating a tamper-proof record that cannot be altered after the fact.

Verify: Before any milestone is approved, automated quality checks actively hunt for hidden failures, including outputs that appear correct but are operationally invalid.

Prove: At the conclusion of every operation, a complete, cryptographically verifiable audit package is produced, providing regulators, auditors, and stakeholders with documented proof of exactly what was done, when, and by whom.

Claviger's governance architecture is rooted in FIPS 140-3 validated, hardware-grade cryptographic infrastructure, the same security pedigree that secures critical infrastructure and government environments globally. The Claviger.AI platform is structurally aligned with the most rigorous compliance standards, including DO-178C, CMMI Level 5, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, NIST AI RMF, and the EU AI Act. Claviger fills that gap with infrastructure that government agencies and critical infrastructure operators can trust.

Designed for enterprise deployment across critical infrastructure, defense, energy, healthcare, and financial services, Claviger is model-agnostic and integrates with existing AI infrastructure as a governance overlay, requiring no changes to underlying AI systems. Organizations seeking to deploy AI in regulated environments are invited to contact GIS QSP to discuss how the Claviger.AI platform can meet their governance requirements.

About GIS QSP

GIS Quantum Solutions Practice (GIS QSP) is a global leader in advanced cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection, operating at the intersection of policy, technology, and innovation. It delivers advisory and professional services in cyber governance, risk, and compliance, while also developing and deploying custom cyber defense technologies for global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure clients. Learn more at gisqsp.ltd.

About Claviger.AI

Claviger is an AI governance infrastructure company that enables real-time enforcement and auditability of AI systems in regulated and mission-critical environments. The Claviger.AI platform acts as a control plane across AI agents, sessions, and data pipelines, ensuring actions are authenticated, policy-bound, and enforced at the point of execution. Built on a cryptographic, hardware-rooted architecture, Claviger creates an unbroken chain of integrity from application to silicon, generating verifiable evidence to support compliance and operational accountability. Claviger is a subsidiary of GIS Quantum Solutions Practice (GIS QSP). Learn more at claviger.ai.

SOURCE GIS QSP USA LLC