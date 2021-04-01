Giskard Consensus Protocol Serves PlatON with Its Extremely High Security and Stability

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The security and stability of the PlatON Giskard Consensus Protocol has been verified by Runtime Academic Level.

Runtime Verification has verified the security of PlatON Giskard Consensus Protocol through COQ certification assistant verification. According to the technical report released by Runtime Verification, the Giskard Consensus Protocol has demonstrated extremely high security and stability during the verification, laying a strong foundation for the good operation of the PlatON system.

Two parties, according to the requirements of extremely fine particle size, carried out "high pressure" verification to the Giskard consensus. The Giskard Consensus is the foundation and core of PlatON's global privacy computing network and distributed economy infrastructure. As the center of PlatON block chain ecological distributed network infrastructure, this consensus is mainly used to verify the transaction and operation in the PlatON network.

Given the complexity of the distributed system and the existence of bad network nodes, the traditional way to guarantee the security of consensus protocol by a single test is not enough to meet the current needs. Runtime Verification set up the Giskard model in COQ to demonstrate the coding and formal validation of several key security attributes of the protocol.

According to the evidence of machine verification, the key security attributes of the Giskard Consensus Protocol can support the implementation of the PlatON protocol stably even if there are bad nodes. At the same time, the results clearly illustrate the basic assumption of the Giskard consensus and demonstrate the reliability of the Giskard Consensus Protocol as the core component of the PlatON network infrastructure.

Gregory Russell, Chief Executive of Runtime Verification and Professor of Computer Science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, said: "We are honored to work with the PlatON team to model and formalize the Giskard protocol through COQ. Now we have confidence in the stable operation and implementation of this protocol, and also prove that the security of this protocol has reached the expected standard."

PlatON has been committed to the pursuit of technological progress and is convinced of the power of community intelligence. The project invites members of the community to study the formal verification report provided by Runtime Verification to delve into all aspects of the protocol and continue to help the Giskard protocol run safely and stably.

SOURCE PlatON