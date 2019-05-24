Gismart Opens Game Development Studio for Casual and Hyper-casual Titles

LONDON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gismart, a leading developer and publisher of music-based apps and games, with over 350 million downloads, today announced the launch of its new game development studio. The new business unit will focus on the development and production of casual and hyper-casual mobile games. The company plans to hire over 40 new professionals for the studio, which plans to launch its first 10 titles within the year.

According to company leadership, Gismart is expanding rapidly due to the early success of its music-based apps and games and third-party publishing initiatives. By focusing on its growth efforts within the casual and hyper-casual mobile games market, Gismart will now grow beyond the music-based apps and games genre. This is the next phase of the company's development, which will ultimately lead to larger, more sophisticated titles on various platforms.

"Right from the start, our focus within the new business unit will be on the development of hyper-casual games," said Andrei Mikhlin, Head of GameDev at Gismart. "These types of games tend to be in production for a shorter period of time, and we will be able to test a large number of game hypotheses because of this. In the future, we will expand our portfolio with casual games that are more complex. We're planning to strengthen our team extensively, and we are currently looking for talented specialists."

Work has already begun on Gismart's first two projects within the new studio, and the release of the first title is planned for the coming months.

Gismart is known for its portfolio of successful music-based apps, which regularly make to the top charts in the Music category - both by revenue and by downloads. The company will continue to develop current titles, as well as launch new music titles adopting casual game mechanics. Gismart's casual and hyper-casual game development unit will scale independently.

About Gismart

Gismart is a leading developer and publisher of entertainment-focused apps and games with over 350 million downloads. The company operates within three primary focus areas: music entertainment apps, casual and hyper-casual games, and third-party game publishing. Today, Gismart unites over 200 professionals and is headquartered in London, UK.

