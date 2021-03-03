Gissa Sateri Wins Sought After FCW 2021 Fed 100 Award

STERLING, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems is thrilled to congratulate our very own, Gissa Sateri, for being named a 2021 Federal 100 Award winner. Sateri is the General Services Administration (GSA) Account Director at REI Systems. She helps GSA automate business processes, modernize technologies, and strengthen best practices and innovation across the agency

For the past two years, as a volunteer activity, Sateri served as the industry lead for the ACT-IAC's Office of Federal Procurement Policy project. The sponsored project's focus is around Acquisition Innovation. Sateri and her government co-lead spearheaded the creation and implementation of the Periodic Table of Acquisition Innovations, a knowledge-sharing tool that holds, shares, and promotes awareness of innovation procurement practices from across the federal government. Evidence of the tool's success is the growing user base which now includes multiple federal agencies. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Procurement Innovation Lab (PIL) also incorporated the table into its workshop offered across DHS and other federal agencies.

"It's an honor to be on a list among such reputable individuals," said Sateri. "I am proud of the work the team has accomplished to make the Periodic Table a reality because helping agencies to more effectively procure the products and services they need to meet mission goals is critical."

Federal Computer Week's (FCW) Federal 100 Awards are the most prestigious awards given in federal IT. Each year, hundreds of technology professionals are nominated, and a panel of government and industry judges determine the list of 100 individuals who make an impact and personify what's possible in federal technology.

Sateri, along with other Federal 100 winners, will be featured in FCW Magazine and on FCW.com in the coming months and will be honored in person at the Fed 100 Gala on August 27, 2021.

About REI Systems

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our nearly 600 problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill its missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations in the federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in providing Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Grants Management, Innovation, and Research Programs, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Way. Learn more, visit www.reisystems.com

