Gistvox Goes Live: Reclaiming the Human Voice in a Post-Social World

Radio reinvented in two minutes or less.

BOYCE, Va., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2026 begins, the digital world is hitting a breaking point. We are exhausted by bloated feeds, synthetic content, and the constant pressure to perform. In response to this noise, Gistvox has officially launched on iOS and Android—offering a quiet, intentional alternative to the chaos of modern social media.

Gistvox isn't another "platform." It is a return to the basics: the intimacy of a voicemail, the reach of the radio, and the narrative depth of a podcast, all stripped down to their most honest form.

The Antidote to the Feed

Social media promised connection but delivered distortion. Today, algorithms decide what we hear, and ads interrupt every thought. Gistvox operates on a different premise.

Zero Algorithms: There is no "suggested" content.

Zero Ads: Your thoughts aren't for sale.

Intentional Space: Your Home feed starts empty. It only fills when you choose whose voices belong there.

We didn't build this to capture your attention; we built it to respect it.

How It Works: The Art of the "Gist"

On Gistvox, everything begins with a two-minute limit. We call these recordings Gists.

Two minutes is long enough to share a perspective, but short enough to respect the listener's time. To protect this ecosystem from rambling and noise, we've made a deliberate choice: the first two minutes are always free. If you need more time, you can purchase it—but the cost is there as a nudge toward brevity. On Gistvox, we value the edit as much as the audio.

Serialized Storytelling for stories that can't be told in a single breath, users can organize Gists into Series. This allows creators to build narrative arcs—travel journals, investigative reporting, or comedy specials—designed to be heard chapter by chapter. It provides the depth of a podcast without the hour-long commitment.

The Gistvox Experience:

Home: A curated sanctuary of only the voices you follow.

Discover: A public gallery of human thought, searchable as it happens.

Groups: Dedicated spaces for real conversation, public or private.

Listen-First Design: Engagement is measured by actual listening, not "drive-by" scrolls. If a story isn't heard, it isn't counted.

Radio, Rebuilt

Gistvox feels less like an app and more like a personal radio dial. It removes the gatekeepers and the spectacle. By focusing on brevity and presence, it allows users to move intentionally from one story to the next.

"The human voice is still the most honest medium we have," says founder Abram Olmstead. "Gistvox was built to protect that—to create a space where you don't need a stage or a script to be worth listening to."

Join the Frequency

Gistvox is for journalists, parents, students, comedians, storytellers, advocates, teachers, travelers and more. It is for anyone who has something to say but is tired of performing for an algorithm.

Available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Stop scrolling. Start listening.

SOURCE Gistvox