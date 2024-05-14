GITAI Achieves AS9100 Certification

TORRANCE, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GITAI USA Inc. (GITAI), the world's leading space robotics startup, today proudly announces the successful achievement of the AS9100:2016 certification.

AS9100 is an internationally recognized Quality Management System (QMS) standard specifically designed for the aerospace industry. The company's attainment of this certification demonstrates its dedication to ensuring the quality, safety, and reliability of its space robotics technologies. The AS9100 certification includes all the requirements of the more common ISO 9001 certification and adds a set of standards specific to the aerospace industry.

Simultaneously, GITAI has attained the ISO 9001:2015 certification—an internationally recognized standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS), emphasizing the establishment of robust processes and a commitment to continuous improvement. This certification serves as a testament to GITAI's dedication to providing products and services that consistently surpass customer expectations.

GITAI is also a participating member of the Government-Industry Data Exchange Program ( GIDEP ).

This certification signifies that GITAI has successfully achieved the development of a high-performance space robot with low cost and short lead time through agile development based on in-house production of all components, coupled with a QMS for manufacturing high-quality space robots.

The certification process, initiated in August 2023, was concluded in under six months. We were able to achieve certification so rapidly because we focused on visualizing and standardizing the excellence that is rooted in GITAI's agile development process, which is based on in-house production of all components, rather than implementing an entirely new process for certification.

Ryuichiro "Jake" Ohira, Project Manager and Quality Assurance Manager at GITAI, said, "What I am most proud of is that a startup like GITAI, through its in-house production of all components and combining agile development with a quality management system, was able to produce a high-quality space robot at a low cost and in a short lead time. GITAI's rapid acquisition of this certification, along with other important milestones achieved at the end of last year—such as the relocation of its headquarters and manufacturing facility to the United States , the achievement of NIST SP800-171 certification , the securing of permanent residency for all CxOs, and the successful external demonstration at the ISS this year —illustrates that GITAI has evolved into a company that meets the rigorous requirements of the DoD, NASA, and other U.S. government agencies. The contract awarded by DARPA at the end of last year further confirms this."

About GITAI

GITAI aims to reduce the cost of labor in space by 100 times, thereby providing a safe and affordable means of work in space. GITAI operates in two business areas: on-orbit services and lunar infrastructure construction. For more on GITAI's products, services, and upcoming missions, visit: https://gitai.tech/ .

