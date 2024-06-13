GITAI Announces Selection for NASA SBIR

TORRANCE, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GITAI USA Inc. (GITAI), the world's leading space robotics startup, is pleased to announce that GITAI has been selected for NASA's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 1 program.

The NASA SBIR Phase 1 project, titled "Assembly and Outfitting of Tall Truss-Based Power Towers," aims to build tall truss-based towers on the Moon using autonomous lunar robots. These towers can serve as communication antennas and solar panels.

The ground demonstration of communication tower construction using multiple robots. GITAI's 1.5-meter-long autonomous dual robotic arm system installed outside the International Spaced Station (ISS) Bishop airlock.

Prior to this contract, GITAI has been developing a lunar robotic rover and an inchworm-type robotic arm capable of building lunar infrastructure. GITAI has also been awarded the 10-Year Lunar Architecture (LunA-10) capability study contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to build lunar infrastructure using the GITAI lunar robot.

In March of this year, GITAI successfully demonstrated the construction of a 5-meter tower using its lunar robotic rover and inchworm-type robotic arm in the Mojave Desert , proving that tower construction by an autonomous robot is feasible in a gravity environment.

In addition to testing the task performance of its lunar autonomous robots, GITAI has been continuously conducting environmental tests and evaluations of safety and reliability. In the external demonstration at the ISS in March this year, GITAI's dual-arm autonomous robot successfully performed all planned operations outside the ISS . The robot arm, with all components developed in-house by GITAI, has reached NASA's Technology Readiness Level 7 (TRL7).

GITAI is also actively engaged in lunar environmental tests , aiming to develop a lunar autonomous robot capable of building infrastructure on the Moon.

Through the NASA SBIR "Assembly and Outfitting of Tall Truss-Based Power Towers" project, GITAI will accelerate the research and development of lunar autonomous robots capable of constructing infrastructure such as communication antennas and solar panels on the Moon.

For more information about this groundbreaking project and our future plans for lunar exploration, please visit GITAI.tech .

