GITAI Autonomous Robotic Arm Set to Launch on Jan. 29 to International Space Station

News provided by

GITAI USA Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 09:44 ET

To perform ISAM extra-vehicular robotic tech demonstration

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GITAI USA Inc. (GITAI), the world's leading space robotics startup, is pleased to announce that its 1.5-meter-long autonomous dual robotic arm system (S2) is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket (NG-20) on January 29. Having passed the required NASA safety reviews, the S2 will conduct an external demonstration of in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (ISAM) while onboard the ISS.

Continue Reading
Ground demonstration of GITAI autonomous robot for the tech-demo outside the ISS planned in 2024
Ground demonstration of GITAI autonomous robot for the tech-demo outside the ISS planned in 2024
1.5-meter-long autonomous dual robotic arm system (GITAI S2)
1.5-meter-long autonomous dual robotic arm system (GITAI S2)
ISAM extra-vehicular robotic tech demonstration
ISAM extra-vehicular robotic tech demonstration

During the demonstration, the S2 will be mounted external to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Nanoracks Bishop Airlock and perform on-orbit services, including maintenance, inspection, and life-extension operations for satellites. GITAI's S2 is equipped with a proprietary tool changer, enabling the robotic arm to conduct a variety of general-purpose tasks with high precision.

"We are excited that S2 will be deployed on the International Space Station (ISS) to demonstrate extravehicular capabilities," said Sho Nakanose, Founder & CEO of GITAI. "S2 is a robot that embodies the essence of GITAI's robotics technology, incorporating the same fundamental technology used in our innovative Inchworm Robot and Lunar Rover. The success of this demonstration will be a major milestone for GITAI, confirming the feasibility of this technology as a fully operational system in space."

By demonstrating this technology in space, GITAI aims to achieve Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 7 and will establish ISAM capabilities. The company plans to provide on-orbit satellite servicing in both GEO and LEO and is actively developing a spacecraft capable of performing rendezvous, repair, inspection, and life extension services for customers' satellites.

The S2 is the second demonstration mission for GITAI onboard the ISS. In 2021, GITAI successfully completed a technology demonstration of its S1 autonomous space robot and succeeded in executing two tasks: assembling structures and panels for In-Space Assembly (ISA), and operating switches & cables for Intra-Vehicular Activity (IVA).

To learn more about GITAI, future missions and space robotics capabilities, visit: GITAI.tech.

< Press Kit >

About GITAI
GITAI is the world's leading space robotics startup, aiming to provide safe and affordable labor in space and reduce operational costs by 100 times. GITAI is developing highly capable, safe, and reliable robots to help build and maintain satellites, space stations, lunar bases, and cities on Mars. For more on GITAI's products, services, and upcoming missions, visit: GITAI.tech.

Media Contact
Trisha Navidzadeh
+1 949 291 8077
[email protected] 

SOURCE GITAI USA Inc.

Also from this source

GITAI USA Inc. Receives Prominent National Institute of Standards and Technology Compliance Certification

GITAI USA Inc. Receives Prominent National Institute of Standards and Technology Compliance Certification

GITAI USA Inc. (GITAI), the world's leading space robotics startup, is pleased to announce that it has received the National Institute of Standards...
GITAI Shifts Headquarters and Parent Company from Japan to the United States as Leadership Secures Lawful Permanent Residency

GITAI Shifts Headquarters and Parent Company from Japan to the United States as Leadership Secures Lawful Permanent Residency

GITAI USA Inc. (GITAI), the world's leading space robotics startup, today announced it has successfully completed its corporate inversion,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.