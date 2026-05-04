GITAI Selected by U.S. Space Force for Space-Based Interceptor Program

GITAI in-house developed satellite platform with robotic arm for on-orbit operations

TORRANCE, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GITAI USA Inc. ("GITAI"), a U.S.-headquartered space robotics and satellite platform company, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command for the Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) program.

The selection follows a competitive evaluation process and positions GITAI among a limited number of companies developing space-based interceptor systems and associated satellite platforms for national security applications.

GITAI in-house developed satellite platform with robotic arm for on-orbit operations

GITAI will execute the program leveraging its vertically integrated development model. The company develops and manufactures core spacecraft and interceptor components in-house, enabling accelerated development timelines, cost efficiency, and reduced reliance on traditional supply chains.

The company has demonstrated these capabilities through multiple successful on-orbit missions, including technology demonstrations aboard the International Space Station and the successful deployment and operation of its in-house developed satellite platform in low Earth orbit.

GITAI has already initiated program execution and is actively advancing development efforts toward upcoming technical milestones.

For more details, please refer to the official announcement by the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command:

https://www.ssc.spaceforce.mil/Newsroom/Article/4470337/space-forces-space-based-interceptor-program-to-counter-growing-speed-and-maneu

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About GITAI

GITAI is a U.S.-headquartered space robotics company developing vertically integrated satellite platforms and robotic systems. The company focuses on defense-focused low Earth orbit constellations and long-term lunar and planetary infrastructure.

For more information, please visit: https://gitai.tech/

Media Contact

Company: GITAI USA Inc. (Headquarters) / GITAI Defense and Space LLC (US Subsidiary) / GITAI Japan, Inc. (Japan Subsidiary)

CEO: Sho Nakanose

URL: https://gitai.tech/

Contact Us: [email protected], (424) 587-1787

SOURCE GITAI USA Inc.