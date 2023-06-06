GITAI Successfully Demonstrates Lunar Manipulator and Rover in Simulated Regolith Chamber

TORRANCE, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GITAI USA Inc. (GITAI), a leading space robotics startup, has achieved a significant milestone with the successful demonstration of a GITAI inchworm-type robotic arm equipped with a tool changer function and a GITAI Lunar Robotic Rover in a simulated regolith chamber.

The GITAI robots flawlessly executed all planned tasks within the simulated regolith chamber.

We are thrilled to share a video highlighting this remarkable technical demonstration.

https://youtu.be/EY_QEz3IDR8

GITAI, dedicated to providing advanced labor solutions for lunar and Martian infrastructure development, has conducted a series of tests, including environmental assessments in simulated space conditions, an upcoming demonstration outside the ISS, and successful lunar base construction demonstrations in a Mock Lunar Surface Environment.

As part of our lunar environment countermeasure testing, GITAI has also developed and tested lunar regolith countermeasures.

Concluding the lunar regolith countermeasure test, we have established a regolith chamber facility at the GITAI USA office, featuring a 7-ton regolith simulant (LHS-1E). Within this facility, we conducted comprehensive testing of the GITAI inchworm-type robotic arm and the GITAI Lunar Robotic Rover, successfully accomplishing the following tasks and operations:

Tool changer demonstration:

* Sampling regolith using the backhoe tool.

* Sampling stones using the gripper tool. Inchworm arm walking demonstration. Rover locomotion demonstration.

About GITAI:

GITAI is the world's leading space robotics startup, aiming to provide safe and affordable labor in space and reduce operational costs by 100 times. GITAI is developing highly capable, safe, and reliable robots to help build and maintain satellites, space stations, lunar bases, and cities on Mars.

Company: GITAI USA Inc. (Los Angeles), GITAI Japan, Inc. (Tokyo)

CEO: Sho Nakanose

URL: https://gitai.tech/

URL: https://gitai.tech/

Phone: 424-587-1787

