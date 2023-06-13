GITAI USA Completes Manufacturing Preparation for Lunar Manipulator and Rover Flight Models

News provided by

GITAI USA Inc.

13 Jun, 2023, 08:49 ET

Torrance, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GITAI USA Inc. (GITAI), a leading space robotics startup, is pleased to announce that as of May 2023, all the necessary functions required for the development of the Lunar Manipulator and Lunar Rover Flight Models have been successfully implemented at GITAI's LA office.

Continue Reading
GITAI USA Completes Manufacturing Preparation for Lunar Manipulator and Rover Flight Models
GITAI USA Completes Manufacturing Preparation for Lunar Manipulator and Rover Flight Models
GITA USA Office in Torrance, CA
GITA USA Office in Torrance, CA
The inside of GITAI USA office
The inside of GITAI USA office

Since the opening of its LA office in 2022, GITAI has been expanding its manufacturing capabilities for engineering models and flight models of lunar robots. This expansion includes the introduction of assembly and manufacturing areas, evaluation areas, various environmental testing equipment, including a lunar regolith chamber, and the establishment of operational and control rooms for the flight models.

GITAI plans to further expand its local hiring and enhance its flight model manufacturing capabilities using the funds raised in May 2023, totaling approximately US$30 million.

About GITAI:

GITAI is the world's leading space robotics startup, aiming to provide safe and affordable labor in space and reduce operational costs by 100 times. GITAI is developing highly capable, safe, and reliable robots to help build and maintain satellites, space stations, lunar bases, and cities on Mars.

Company: GITAI USA Inc. (Los Angeles), GITAI Japan, Inc. (Tokyo)
CEO: Sho Nakanose
URL: https://gitai.tech/
Contact Us: [email protected]  
Phone: 424-587-1787
< Press Kit >

SOURCE GITAI USA Inc.

Also from this source

GITAI Successfully Demonstrates Lunar Manipulator and Rover in Simulated Regolith Chamber

Space Robotics Startup GITAI Raises US$30 Million in Funding

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.