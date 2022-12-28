GITAI USA Launches Full Operations in US, Securing First Purchase Order from Major Local Space Company

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GITAI USA is excited to announce the launch of its full operations in the US, along with the securing of its first purchase order from a major local space company. The company has also published an introduction movie about its new US office.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24aAGzqa1yQ

GITAI LA Office and Lunar rover GITAI R1 GITAI LA Office Overview

GITAI, founded in 2016 by Sho Nakanose, is a leading provider of space robots in Japan. The company's expansion to the US marks a significant step in its growth and brings its innovative space robots to a wider market.

"We are thrilled to fully launch our operations in the US and serve our customers in this market," said Sho Nakanose, GITAI's CEO. "We are proud to have secured our first purchase order from a major local space company, which is a testament to the quality and value of our products and services. We are confident that our unique approach to Agile development of space robots will be well received by the US space industry."

GITAI will initially focus on the commercial space station support, and keep expanding the LA office. The company plans to hire 50+ new employees in the US in 2023 to support its expansion.

About GITAI

GITAI is the world's leading space robotics company that aims to provide a safe and affordable means of labor in space and reduce operational costs by up to 100 times. GITAI is developing highly capable, safe, and reliable robots to help build and maintain satellites, space stations, lunar bases, and even cities on Mars.

Company: GITAI USA Inc. (Los Angeles), GITAI Japan, Inc. (Tokyo)

CEO: Sho Nakanose

URL: https://gitai.tech/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 424-254-7111

Press Kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1N0CknTnYKRM6PMi0-B6g8bgxgmQJWRVo?usp=share_link

