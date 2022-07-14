GITAI Wins the Japan - US Innovation Awards, "Innovation Showcase"

TORRANCE, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GITAI Japan Inc., a space robotics startup, has been selected as the Innovation Showcase Company in the Japan-US Innovation Awards co-sponsored by the Japan Society of Northern California (JSNC) and the Stanford University US–Asia Technology Management Center. On July 14, Chief Robotics Officer, Dr. Nakanishi, will make a speech at the awards ceremony to be held on the campus of Stanford University.

Lunar Robotic Rover R1. It conducted a successful demonstration at JAXA's Mock Lunar Surface Environment. More Detail: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZcwuypT6rU

Japan - US Innovation Awards have two categories. The Emerging Leader Award will be presented to a company having a credible Japan – U.S. link that is young, dynamic, growing, and entrepreneurial. The previous winners are, for example, Tesla (2011), Dropbox(2016), and Mercari(2016). The Innovation Showcase recognizes up to five Japanese startup companies built around exciting new technologies and innovative business ideas that have the potential for major worldwide impact. Past Showcase nominees include WHILL (2015), Preferred Networks (2016), and Treasure Data (2017).

The reasons for our selection as an Innovation Showcase company are:

- Completed a technology demonstration of a GITAI autonomous space robot executing various tasks inside the ISS (International Space Station) Nanoracks Bishop Airlock

- Research and development of a robotic arm for a manned pressurized rover nicknamed "LUNAR CRUISER" for mobility on the Moon, in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation (TOYOTA).

- Opened a US headquarters office in Los Angeles, CA, and announced a full-scale recruitment drive to support the expansion of US business.

GITAI continues to develop space robotics actively, applying the space robotic technologies obtained through the successful technical demonstration in the ISS last year, and the extra-vehicular technical demonstration outside of the ISS planned in 2023. Based on the space-proven technology acquired by the demonstrations in space, we have been contracting various customer missions, such as joint development with TOYOTA and orders from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

About GITAI

GITAI is a space robotics startup that aims to provide a safe and affordable means of labor in space and reduce operational costs in space by 100 times. GITAI aims to provide highly capable, safe, and reliable robots to help build and maintain satellites, lunar bases, and even cities on Mars. GITAI is actively seeking highly motivated engineers and business development professionals to support these many endeavors. If you think you have what it takes, join us to send robots to the final frontier.

Company: GITAI Japan Inc. (Tokyo office), GITAI USA Inc. (Los Angeles office)

CEO: Sho Nakanose

URL: https://gitai.tech/en

Contact Us：[email protected]

Phone: 424-999-8091

