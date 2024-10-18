GITEX GLOBAL hosts Middle East's largest data centre gathering to propel the future of hyperscale, modular, and edge infrastructure

- AI-driven demand underpins the region's development as a fast-growing data centre hub with GITEX GLOBAL 2024 paving the way for insightful discussions

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the world's largest tech and startup event, hosted the Middle East's largest data centre gathering on Thursday at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), showcasing the region's commitment to becoming a global leader in the rapidly evolving data centre market.

Key panel discussion on future trends & investment opportunities of data centres

The conference programme underscored the far-reaching implications of AI in data infrastructure, a driving force behind the rapidly expanding billion-dollar global market, while leading enterprises captivated the audience with their innovative solutions, showcasing the future of hyperscale, modular, and edge data centres.

As businesses increasingly turn to AI, the global data centre market is projected to reach USD $256 billion by the end of this year and will rise to USD $775 billion by 2034.

GITEX GLOBAL serves as a critical platform for industry leaders to engage in discussions that highlight the urgent need for enhanced and scalable data centres, essential for supporting the burgeoning AI-driven demand.

Driving Job Opportunities And Benefiting Society

On 'Data Centres Universe', conversations focused on how hyperscale, edge, and modular data centres can contribute to the growth in the presence of the sector's biggest names. Major players, including Khazna, Legrand, Vertiv, Alibaba Cloud, AWS, DELL, Google Cloud, IBM, and Lenovo, convened to share their perspectives on the evolving trajectory of the industry, explore potential avenues for accelerated growth, and underscore the critical role of expansion in catalyzing global ambitions for AI-driven innovation.

Hassan Al Naqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers, the MENA region's largest hyperscale wholesale data centre provider, explained during a panel discussion that more data centres not only boost the market's growth but also build capacity, supporting talent development, and fostering employment to meet the increasing demand.

He said, "A lot of people think that data centres are not a job creation machine. However, data centres are vital for economies and have different roles involved. If you look at all the hyperscales, their data centres are having a huge impact on the economy as people can secure jobs which are vital for the day-to-day operations."

As the conversation shifted toward the future of data centres, industry experts emphasized the importance of sustainable practices in their development as the industry's advancements enable the next-generation of tech solutions and services.

Marc Marazzi, Vice President of Legrand Data Center Solutions, shared his perspective on the need for careful planning and environmental responsibility in this rapidly expanding market. He believes the industry will go from strength to strength but organisations must exercise caution in their decision-making when building data centres taking into account long-term considerations of how the world will evolve over the next decade.

He said, "It's great to see many taking the green initiative very seriously and looking at the way they are building and cooling data centres. Today, they are bigger than ever before and being built faster but we must not lose sight of the importance of how we manufacture, what we are installing and how they are managed. Data Centres are built with 15 years in mind and we have to think what they would look like in a specific time and get it right from the beginning."

What Next at GITEX GLOBAL 2024?

As GITEX GLOBAL comes to a close on Friday, 'Futuristic Friday' promises to feature groundbreaking technologies such as quantum computing, advanced robotics, and space tech, all poised to redefine the boundaries of possibility in the tech landscape.

Taking place from 14-18 October at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), GITEX GLOBAL is recognized as the world's largest and best-rated tech event. This year presents a record-breaking 44th edition – welcoming over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, 1,200 investors alongside governments from more than 180 countries.

GITEX GLOBAL in Dubai is seamlessly connecting the world's largest network of tech events with its stellar list including GITEX EUROPE Berlin, GITEX ASIA Singapore, GITEX AFRICA Morocco, and GITEX NIGERIA. These events are fostering collaboration and driving innovation to shape the tech landscape of tomorrow.

About GITEX GLOBAL

GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech event, is returning for its 44th edition at Dubai World Trade Centre from 14-18 October 2024. The 2024 edition will feature 6,500 exhibitors, and welcome 200,000 tech executives from 180 countries, converging the best minds, future-focused government leaders, and the most visionary enterprises and start-ups to scrutinise, challenge, define, and empower the digital agendas of the world. Independently rated globally as the world's best tech show, GITEX GLOBAL's continued expansion is amplified by the launch of GITEX EUROPE Berlin, GITEX ASIA Singapore, and GITEX NIGERIA in 2025, as well as the growth of GITEX AFRICA Morocco leading up to its third record-breaking edition. More information: www.gitex.com.

About Dubai World Trade Centre

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

