GitGuardian Closes 2025 with Strong Enterprise Momentum, Protecting Millions of Developers Worldwide

GitGuardian, the leading secrets and Non-Human Identity security platform, today announced record growth in ARR and customer expansion throughout 2025, reinforcing its position as the enterprise standard for protecting code, collaboration tools, and cloud infrastructure from exposed secrets and credentials.

With 70% of its revenue coming from the US, GitGuardian's momentum in North America continued to accelerate in 2025, as the region accounted for over 80% of new ARR.

GitGuardian's momentum was driven by deep adoption among global enterprise customers, including:

Deutsche Telekom

BASF

A leading enterprise cloud platform provider with 25,000+ employees globally headquartered in the USA

A major technology-enabled mobility and delivery platform with 30,000+ employees worldwide headquartered in the USA

A global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with 90,000+ employees, headquartered in Europe

A major enterprise software vendor with 110,000+ employees

Leading financial services cooperative with 55,000+ employees in North America

Demonstrating confidence in GitGuardian's long-term value, +60% of new enterprise customers signed multi-year agreements in 2025.

GitGuardian's Secrets Security platform now protects:

More than 115K developers across enterprise customers globally.

across enterprise customers globally. More than 610K enterprises' repositories continuously monitored for exposed secrets.

continuously monitored for exposed secrets. More than 210K connected collaboration tool sources , including Slack, Jira, Confluence, and major cloud platforms, this is 7 times 2024 number.

, including Slack, Jira, Confluence, and major cloud platforms, this is 7 times 2024 number. More than 16M free users' repositories, 40% more than in 2024.

The platform detected and helped enterprises remediate 350K new potential secret exposures in 2025 alone, preventing security incidents before they could impact customers. It also remediated 5x more secrets than in 2024.

The company strengthened its leadership in Technology & Telecommunications, its core and most mature market, while achieving deep adoption across highly regulated industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, and Insurance, where stringent security and compliance requirements drive platform value.

GitGuardian's customer base also reflects strong industry diversification, spanning Energy, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, and Professional Services sectors.

GitGuardian maintained industry-leading customer retention, with customers expanding their use of the platform's capabilities, including:

Digital Ocean

Orange

"GitGuardian Platform has helped save significant time for the security team by eliminating the need to seek out development teams and work with them on exposed secrets, as much of this is now handled proactively." Ari Kalfus Senior Manager, Product Security at DigitalOcean"At the scale of a large enterprise, we wanted to ensure our secrets management approach would meet regulatory standards well ahead of future requirements" Grégory Maitrallain, Solution Architect at Orange Business

"Enterprise security teams are recognizing that secrets sprawl across their entire development ecosystem—from code repositories to collaboration tools to AI coding assistants," said Eric Fourrier, CEO at GitGuardian. "Our customers are not just buying a point solution, but investing in a comprehensive Non-Human Identity security platform that scales with their business, which is why we're seeing such strong multi-year commitment."

GitGuardian is an end-to-end NHI Security platform that empowers software-driven organizations to secure their Non-Human Identities (NHIs) and comply with industry standards. With attackers increasingly targeting NHIs, such as service accounts and applications, GitGuardian integrates Secrets Security and NHI Governance. This dual approach enables the detection of compromised secrets across your dev environments while also managing non-human identities and their secrets' lifecycles. The platform is the world's most installed GitHub application and supports over 550+ types of secrets, offers public monitoring for leaked data, and deploys honeytokens for added defense. Trusted by over 600,000 developers, GitGuardian is the choice of leading organizations like Snowflake, ING, BASF, and Bouygues Telecom for robust secrets protection.

